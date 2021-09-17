Welcome to the weekend (and almost the start of fall)! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Discover a Jewish-style deli, vegan-friendly Ethiopian food or snack-worthy empanadas in this Seattle neighborhood.

Make this recipe for homemade pulled Nashville hot chicken sliders for this Sunday’s Seahawks vs. Titans game.

Movies and TV

With the coming rain making for a cozy weekend, enjoy these four fall movies that celebrate the beauty of the season.

Check out these recommendations of what to watch on TV in the upcoming months, from shows with local ties to returning hits. Or find something to watch from this list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

There are quite a few film festivals happening in the region this fall! Here’s a list of some of them, including Local Sightings Film Festival running now through Sept. 26.

Books

Dive into one of these current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.

Arts and community events

Celebrate Seattle Symphony’s opening weekend with a free concert.

Check out this list of upcoming arts events starting Sept. 18. The list includes everything from classical music to theater and visual arts.

For all the museum lovers out there, here are eight exhibits to check out this fall. And if you enjoy visiting museums often, here’s how you can visit for a reduced price or even free.

Ring in the new season with the Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival. Or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.

Outdoors and travel