Welcome to Labor Day weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

If you love matcha, then you will likely love matcha desserts, too. Check out these four excellent places to get matcha desserts around Seattle.

Usher in football season with this easy crockpot ribs recipe — perfect to tote to your next tailgate at Husky Stadium or Lumen Field.

Movies and TV

Listen to a Seattle artist in the soundtrack of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” now showing in Seattle-area theaters.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Bring the theater right into your living room with the assist of these six audiobooks.

Arts and community events

View Gerard Tsutakawa’s latest art exhibition at Wing Luke Museum.

Celebrate Labor Day at a “lite” version of Olympia Harbor Days or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.

If you’re ready to welcome the return of live music, here’s a breakdown of Seattle’s biggest concert weekend in two years.

Green Day, Weezer or Fall Out Boy fan? Listen to these three iconic pop-punk titans at the Hella Mega Tour.

If you’re heading to the opening weekend of the Washington State Fair, don’t forget this new COVID-19 safety measure.

Outdoors and travel