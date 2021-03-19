Happy Friday! Check out these food recommendations, outdoor activities and other things to do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Take home some of Seattle’s best French fries with these recommendations.
- Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
- Cook up this recipe for a savory rhubarb pizza, courtesy of Fremont’s Moon Pizza.
- Make your own pickles with this easy starter recipe.
Movies, TV and books
- Find something new for your kids to watch or read from these recommendations written by other kids.
- Watch 2021’s Oscar-nominated films, most of which you can stream at home.
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Outdoors and community
- Watch the season change in Seattle on this walk along Lake Washington.
- Taking your dog on a hike? Here are some safety tips in case you encounter any emergencies during your trek.
- Spring is the perfect time to plant potatoes — here’s how to treat your new tubers.
- Support Black artisans, creators and makers at the Peace Peloton Makers’ Market, and check out this list of other community events happening soon.
