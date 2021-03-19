Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Happy Friday! Check out these food recommendations, outdoor activities and other things to do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

  • Take home some of Seattle’s best French fries with these recommendations.
  • Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
  • Cook up this recipe for a savory rhubarb pizza, courtesy of Fremont’s Moon Pizza.
  • Make your own pickles with this easy starter recipe.

Movies, TV and books

  • Find something new for your kids to watch or read from these recommendations written by other kids.
  • Watch 2021’s Oscar-nominated films, most of which you can stream at home.
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors and community

  • Watch the season change in Seattle on this walk along Lake Washington.
  • Taking your dog on a hike? Here are some safety tips in case you encounter any emergencies during your trek.
  • Spring is the perfect time to plant potatoes — here’s how to treat your new tubers.
  • Support Black artisans, creators and makers at the Peace Peloton Makers’ Market, and check out this list of other community events happening soon.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories