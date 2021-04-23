Welcome to the weekend! Unfortunately, we won’t be getting as much sun as the last, but there’s still lots you can do in the Seattle area in the upcoming days.

Eats and drinks

Check out these new bars and tasting rooms on the Eastside and in the Seattle area, including a new dog-friendly deck on the waterfront.

Try pastries from one of these 20 pop-up bakeries, offering everything from alfajores and pan dulce to croissants and cake.

Taste the greatest cannoli you’ve ever had from a Seattle drive-thru window, and more delicious food in Lake City.

Time is ripe for a spring favorite, so make this recipe for rhubarb with homemade shortcakes.

Movies and TV

Watch the Oscars this Sunday! Here’s what to expect from the awards show, and who our movie critic thinks will win.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

If you’re in search of a fresh new paperback, look no further than these six titles.

Cool off with these recommendations for chilling crime fiction.

Celebrate Seattle Independent Bookstore Day this Saturday.

Outdoors