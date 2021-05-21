Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of recipes, book recommendations, outdoor activities and more.

Eats and drinks

  • Hungry for a post-vaccine road trip? Take a food tour of the Columbia River Gorge area with these recommendations.
  • If you’re getting the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, you might also be able to score a free drink at these local spots.
  • From roast pork to taco kits, here are three family takeouts to try around the Seattle area.
  • Try making this recipe for Baja fish tacos with avocado crema.
  • Celebrate the season with this recipe for Slow-Cooked Alaska Halibut with Spring Vegetables.

Books

Movies, TV and music

  • Listen to some of Seattle’s hottest music talents, who are shaking up the rock ’n’ roll scene.
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

  • Prepare for your next backpacking trip with this list of must-have tools and equipment.
  • As the weather warms, brush up on these safety tips before you get out on the water.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories