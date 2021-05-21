Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out this list of recipes, book recommendations, outdoor activities and more.

Eats and drinks

Hungry for a post-vaccine road trip? Take a food tour of the Columbia River Gorge area with these recommendations.

If you’re getting the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, you might also be able to score a free drink at these local spots.

From roast pork to taco kits, here are three family takeouts to try around the Seattle area.

Try making this recipe for Baja fish tacos with avocado crema.

Celebrate the season with this recipe for Slow-Cooked Alaska Halibut with Spring Vegetables.

Books

Check out Three Trees Books, a tiny bookstore that has made a big impact on its community in Burien.

Seek out that new book smell with these new paperback picks.

Movies, TV and music

Listen to some of Seattle’s hottest music talents, who are shaking up the rock ’n’ roll scene.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors