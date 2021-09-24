Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Now that it is officially fall, it’s just about time to cozy up with a warm Cup Noodle. We tested 12 varieties to let you know which are the best.
- Check out this big-name brewery that just landed in Ballard and other new bar openings around Seattle.
- If you want a rich meal without any cream, make this recipe for a corn and blistered-tomato pasta.
Movies and TV
- The North Cascades take center stage in this new ski film debuting in Seattle this week.
- Watch two local teens create delectable desserts on this Disney Channel show.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.
Books
- If you happen to find yourself on the Olympic Peninsula soaking in the last bit of September’s rays, check out this charming bookstore in Seabrook.
Arts and community events
- If you love Italian food, culture, music or even dog breeds, check out Italian Festival at Seattle Center. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.
- This week marks 30 years since Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind.’ Celebrate by listening to some old tunes and reading up on how the album changed Seattle music forever.
- This sensory installation aims to unveil the darker and obscured side of the disco era. Or if you’re looking for a different arts activity, check out these three.
Outdoors and travel
- Heading down to Portland? Go on this walking tour that takes you through quaint neighborhoods and even down memory lane (hint: it’s where Beverly Cleary’s Ramona Quimby lived).
