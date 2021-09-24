Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Now that it is officially fall, it’s just about time to cozy up with a warm Cup Noodle. We tested 12 varieties to let you know which are the best.

Check out this big-name brewery that just landed in Ballard and other new bar openings around Seattle.

If you want a rich meal without any cream, make this recipe for a corn and blistered-tomato pasta.

Movies and TV

The North Cascades take center stage in this new ski film debuting in Seattle this week.

Watch two local teens create delectable desserts on this Disney Channel show.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

If you happen to find yourself on the Olympic Peninsula soaking in the last bit of September’s rays, check out this charming bookstore in Seabrook.

Arts and community events

If you love Italian food, culture, music or even dog breeds, check out Italian Festival at Seattle Center. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

This week marks 30 years since Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind.’ Celebrate by listening to some old tunes and reading up on how the album changed Seattle music forever.

This sensory installation aims to unveil the darker and obscured side of the disco era. Or if you’re looking for a different arts activity, check out these three.

Outdoors and travel