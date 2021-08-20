Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Going camping? Check out these tips and even a campfire recipe to get you set for the great outdoors.
- Try the newest fusion-pizza trend. Here’s where to find Indian pizza in the Seattle area.
- Our food critic has traveled far and wide to search for the best sandwiches around. Here’s a list of his top four.
- Pork blade steaks are a cheaper variety than other chops, and they cook beautifully on the grill. Try this recipe to see how their marbled fat melts into luxurious flavor and texture.
- Need an easy weeknight meal? Make this one-pot delight of chicken thighs, brown rice and veggies.
Movies and TV
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Arts and community events
- Explore multidisciplinary art at Seattle Design Festival or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
- Explore the 48 galleries at the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair. Here are some suggestions to get you started.
Outdoors and travel
- If you happen to find yourself down in Los Angeles, here’s a guide of places to stay, things to do and activities to enjoy in the City of Angels.
- Or, escape city life and take a trek a little closer to home on one of these iconic Mount Rainier trails.
- This couple has lived in 85 countries, hopping from Airbnb to Airbnb. If you’re searching for a vacation rental, check out their tips for finding the best one to suit your needs.
