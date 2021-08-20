Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Going camping? Check out these tips and even a campfire recipe to get you set for the great outdoors.

Try the newest fusion-pizza trend. Here’s where to find Indian pizza in the Seattle area.

Our food critic has traveled far and wide to search for the best sandwiches around. Here’s a list of his top four.

Pork blade steaks are a cheaper variety than other chops, and they cook beautifully on the grill. Try this recipe to see how their marbled fat melts into luxurious flavor and texture.

Need an easy weeknight meal? Make this one-pot delight of chicken thighs, brown rice and veggies.

Movies and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Arts and community events

Explore multidisciplinary art at Seattle Design Festival or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.

Explore the 48 galleries at the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair. Here are some suggestions to get you started.

Outdoors and travel