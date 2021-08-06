Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Seattle is in the midst of a bagel boom. Here’s where to find some of the newest bagel shops.
- Try these three pop-ups in Seattle, serving Latin Caribbean soul food, Detroit-style pizza and West African delights.
- Make this salmon en papillote for a perfect, easy weeknight date-night meal.
Movies and TV
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Get through tough reads and longer novels with the assist of these audiobooks.
Arts and community events
- Attend the Seattle Boylesque Festival or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
- Need date ideas in the South Sound area? Take a trip out to Tacoma!
- Enjoy Shakespeare at his funniest with these Seattle-area park performances
Outdoors and travel
- Looking for an unusual day trip? Crystal Mountain and Summit at Snoqualmie offer a plethora of fun summer activities.
- Take a day trip to these Puget Sound farms for live music, food, drinks and flowers.
- Check out these eight fantastic new playgrounds to visit in the Seattle area.
