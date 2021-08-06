Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Seattle is in the midst of a bagel boom. Here’s where to find some of the newest bagel shops.

Try these three pop-ups in Seattle, serving Latin Caribbean soul food, Detroit-style pizza and West African delights.

Make this salmon en papillote for a perfect, easy weeknight date-night meal.

Movies and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Get through tough reads and longer novels with the assist of these audiobooks.

Arts and community events

Attend the Seattle Boylesque Festival or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.

Need date ideas in the South Sound area? Take a trip out to Tacoma!

Enjoy Shakespeare at his funniest with these Seattle-area park performances

Outdoors and travel