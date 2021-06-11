Whether you’re staying home or getting out to explore, check out our roundup of things that you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Support your local neighborhood restaurants, or try one of our food critic’s favorites.

Make this recipe for malabi, a favorite Israeli pudding, with a tart and fruity syrup.

Take a nice walk and listen to one of these six audiobook recommendations.

Find something to read in this roundup of Seattle Times books coverage from the week! For instance, here are some new paperbacks, including some good Pride Month selections, a buzzy first novel and more.

Movies and entertainment

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Catch up on this season’s premiere of “The Bachelorette,” starring Renton’s Katie Thurston.

Stream Pacific Northwest Ballet’s final repertory of its digital season, which features new works, a fond farewell and a palpable sense of joy.

Outdoors and community