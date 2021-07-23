Happy Friday! Stay in or get out and enjoy the summer sun with this roundup of activities you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Head to Bothell for to-die-for dosas, Afghan dumplings and Korean-Brazilian fried rice.

Transform a cup of healthy green tea into refreshing ice cream with this recipe.

Movies, TV and music

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Indulging in your favorite “guilty pleasure” TV show? Tell us here why you can’t seem to stop watching.

Listen to Brandi Carlile’s newest single, in anticipation for her upcoming album this fall.

Books

Visit one of Seattle’s most treasured establishments: Magnolia’s Bookstore, which has been open for 30 years.

Float away from your front porch or armchair with these six brand-new paperbacks.

Community and outdoors