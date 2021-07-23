Happy Friday! Stay in or get out and enjoy the summer sun with this roundup of activities you can do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Head to Bothell for to-die-for dosas, Afghan dumplings and Korean-Brazilian fried rice.
- Transform a cup of healthy green tea into refreshing ice cream with this recipe.
Movies, TV and music
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Indulging in your favorite “guilty pleasure” TV show? Tell us here why you can’t seem to stop watching.
- Listen to Brandi Carlile’s newest single, in anticipation for her upcoming album this fall.
Books
- Visit one of Seattle’s most treasured establishments: Magnolia’s Bookstore, which has been open for 30 years.
- Float away from your front porch or armchair with these six brand-new paperbacks.
Community and outdoors
- Women can, and should be able to, hike alone. Get started with these safety tips and other things to keep in mind when hiking solo.
- See Seattle’s street art with this new urban art tour.
- Nothing says summer like a bowlful of juicy berries. Here’s how to grow your own backyard berries in containers.
