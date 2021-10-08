Welcome to the weekend (is anyone else counting down the days until Halloween?). Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Seattle’s food scene is buzzing. If you’re in the mood to try something new, check out these three unique pop-ups starring international flavors and techniques.

The rainy days on our calendar are slowly increasing, and this recipe for belly-warming tortellini soup is perfect for a cozy day inside.

Movies and TV

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

Want to cozy up with a book but have a fast-paced weekend? These six audiobooks about American history are perfect for digesting on the go.

Supply chain woes are predicted to stall holiday book sales, so if you’ve started your holiday shopping early, consider purchasing these paperbacks soon.

Arts and community events

After Seattle Pride’s traditional summertime celebration turned virtual due to the pandemic, organizers began planning for a fall event: Enjoy Seattle Pride’s All Together Now Saturday in connection with National Coming Out Day Oct. 11. Or here’s a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.

Looking for more entertainment this weekend? Our music writer recommends checking out Cafe Racer’s new home on Capitol Hill, grunge vet Barrett Martin at the Royal Room or buzzy U.K. artist Arlo Parks at Chop Suey. Or you could catch “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Paramount Theatre.

Outdoors and travel