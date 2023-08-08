The Seattle Times is looking for a freelance writer with a formal mental health credential to write one to two columns each month. The columns will be part of the Seattle Times Mental Health Project, a grant-funded initiative to cover mental and behavioral health in Washington state.

The Times is looking to expand this critical coverage by connecting readers directly with a mental health professional in this regularly published column. The format is flexible. It could be approached as an advice column that responds to reader questions about mental wellness, a column sharing general thoughts on timely mental health topics, or some combination of formats.

We are hoping to find someone with a unique, engaging and approachable voice, who can give readers insights into common mental health issues and has the professional training to bring authority to their message.

Compensation is $500 per column.

Qualifications

We are committed to diversity and encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply. If your profile does not match this job description exactly, you may still be a candidate for this position.

We are looking for someone who:

Is located in the Puget Sound region

Has a professional behavioral health education/certification of any level or type

Has field experience (preferred)

Can reliably meet writing deadlines

Has a sense of what community members need and want to know about mental and behavioral health

Is prepared to work with Seattle Times editors on developing the format of the column and planning strategy around its publication

Is eager to engage in the editing process and has a few hours to do so for each column, in addition to writing time

Demonstrates a commitment to equity and inclusion in column choice and framing

To apply:

Please send Mental Health Project editor Diana Samuels the following at dsamuels@seattletimes.com:

Your resume

A brief description (less than 300 words) of how you might approach a column, including thoughts on format

2-3 writing samples, ideally published

Please note that this is an independent contractor opportunity.