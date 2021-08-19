The Seattle Times is expanding its local coverage with three reporting positions funded by Microsoft Philanthropies. A $1 million grant from the organization will fund the positions for three years.

Veteran Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts is covering pandemic-era economic recovery, with a focus on downtown Seattle, neighborhood and suburban business districts, and the intersection with local governments.

Longtime city hall reporter Daniel Beekman is covering city, regional and state politics with a focus on how geographic and cultural communities are affected.

The third position, soon to be hired, is for a graphics reporter who will focus on presenting news and trends in engaging visual formats.

All reporting remains under the independent editorial control of The Seattle Times and will be labeled for transparency.