The Seattle Times has been awarded a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for its yearlong coverage of the two deadly crashes of Boeing’s 737 MAX jet.

The top journalism accolade, which was awarded Monday to Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb, is the newspaper’s 11th Pulitzer Prize and third win in the National Reporting category. It is also the Times’ third Pulitzer for coverage of Boeing.

The Seattle Times was the first to reveal how Boeing misinformed the Federal Aviation Administration and airlines about key features of the plane’s automated flight control system. Ongoing coverage included stories, photography and graphics that revealed how the federal regulator was not fully informed as Boeing expanded the powers of its MCAS flight control system, the automated software whose malfunctioning killed 346 people.

The Times’ reporting showed how a dysfunctional regulatory process allowed a flawed design to be approved while the FAA increasingly delegated responsibility for safety assessments to the manufacturer. Management at Boeing and the FAA sought shortcuts and cost-cutting solutions against the advice of low-level officials in both organizations.

Stories examined the human toll of the crashes, the impact to the region’s economy, the complexity of airplane engineering and the convoluted threads of air safety regulation.

The announcement, which was broadcast over video livestream, was made as the county and world is under health and economic strain from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gates, who has been the Times’ aerospace reporter since 2003, said the coronavirus crisis has pushed Boeing toward an unprecedented reckoning, at a time when massive change to the company is necessary, but the need to account for the jet’s flawed development has not gone away.

“Boeing now must not only fix the defects but also fix the culture that produced them. I sincerely hope it will do so,” said Gates, who has been the Times’ aerospace reporter since 2003.

Michele Matassa Flores, the executive editor of the Times, said the award is a boost for local journalism, underscoring the value of local and regional news organizations throughout the country.

“Independent voices and deep digging for the truth do matter,” she said. “Our coverage ultimately has been about finding the truth for families who lost loved ones in the two 737 Max crashes — and about keeping air travel safe for the flying public. We’re honored our work has been recognized by the Pulitzers.”

The Seattle Times’ most recent Pulitzer before today was awarded in 2015 for breaking news coverage of a devastating landslide in Oso, Wash.

