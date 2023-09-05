Education Lab was our first Impact Journalism initiative, which pioneered new funding models for public-service journalism. Since 2013, this project has brought readers into the classrooms, school board meetings and legislative debates that shape Washington’s future. The Lab’s stories have helped change state laws and the conversations around public education. We’ve investigated racial disparities in classroom discipline, highlighted successful teacher diversity programs and collaborated with nonprofits and students to discuss mental health counseling.

The Education Lab’s current roster includes editor Katherine Long, staff writers Dahlia Bazzaz, Claire Bryan, Monica Velez and engagement reporter Jenn Smith. We spoke with the team to discuss several of their project’s highlights.

On Education Lab’s 10th anniversary, can you share some of the Lab’s success stories to improve public education?

Katherine: Back in 2015, Ed Lab wrote stories about how Black students were disproportionately disciplined, often starting as young as kindergarten. These disparities spoke to the enormous role individual judgement plays in enforcing discipline in school. And it did lead to statewide changes in the rules on suspensions and expulsions.

During the worst of COVID and since then, we often shifted to a watchdog role. A huge amount of money came to schools during the pandemic. We’ve covered the spending of state and federal COVID relief money, and we continue to track how that money is being used, and asking if it’s being spent effectively.

Dahlia: In 2018, we built a unique database that paired the demographics of students with the demographics of teachers. We did calculations to show the mismatch and how disproportionate it was. We also helped spotlight the difficulties that some teachers face when they get their credentialing. As a result, we saw legislative changes, and the City of Seattle used our reporting and data to pitch projects that would fund teacher training programs aimed at people of color.

Jenn: Another effect is on the Washington legislative bodies. The different houses have their own blogs, and I can see when they’re citing Ed Lab stories for their committees. So, we know legislators are reading our work and referencing them. You can find our stories mentioned in transcripts of their sessions all the time.

What are some of the challenges continuing to face public schools in Washington?

Katherine: I think the number one problem continues to be equity. The degree to which different neighborhoods and different communities have access to good schooling and the resources that they need is the biggest problem facing the state and the country.

Claire: Now that kids are back in school after the pandemic, some of the big issues we’re writing about include chronic absenteeism, making sure kids get back into school, and teachers keeping kids disciplined and focused. And from there, how can they catch up on their academics, especially reading and math.

A few years ago, Education Lab began working with a network of other news outlets that have “lab-like,” Impact Journalism approaches to education journalism. Tell us more about that partnership and how it has worked.

Katherine: We’ve collaborated with The Hechinger Report, The Christian Science Monitor, Dallas Morning News, Charleston Post & Courier, AL.com, the Solutions Journalism Network, Associated Press and our newest partner, Idaho Education News. We meet over Zoom and talk about pooling our resources to write about educational problems we are seeing across the country and in our individual communities. By pooling our resources, our reporting has breadth and depth.

We’ve written about pandemic catch-up solutions, the promise and shortcomings of community colleges and the science of reading. We’ve just started a series on students catching up on math. We’re hoping to inspire local educators to learn from successes in other communities.

What program or initiative has helped bring more equity to our education system for students of color? What do you feel has fallen short?

Monica: Seattle Public Schools have been trying to improve the experiences for African American males and students of color. I’ve been talking to students who have been through the Kingmakers of Seattle program, and they’ve all said very positive things about the program. One student I spoke with, who graduated from Cleveland High School, joined an internship program, his grade point average went up and he graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Jenn: One conversation that’s been challenging is around ethnic studies. Curriculum content has become so politicized and controversial across school districts. There’s an argument that yes, ethnic studies courses help our students learn, and help our teachers become more culturally sensitive and aware. But there’s a lot of political pushback against that. It’s been polarizing in classrooms and at school board meetings. The Washington State Board of Education is looking at requiring ethnic studies, but it’s still very much in hiatus.

When Education Lab first started, some readers questioned whether the lab would be able to do reporting that was not influenced by the philanthropies that fund it. Do you think you’ve successfully navigated around that issue?

Katherine: We have successfully shown that we can accept philanthropic funding and run an independent news team. We’ve been lucky that our funders understand that the news decisions are ours alone and that they don’t influence what we cover. It’s great that we have both the independence and the support from them.