David Kroman covers transportation news, and many of his stories appear in our popular Traffic Lab. He’s written about fights over the state transportation budget, Washington State Ferries’ latest woes and the dispute over who’s mowing the lawn over the 520 lids. He’s also following the lawsuit over King County Metro bus drivers being prohibited from speaking their native Amharic while on the job.

Before he joined The Seattle Times, David worked as a City Reporter for Crosscut, covering City Hall, police and transportation. His work has appeared in Bloomberg CityLab, High Country News, PBS and Seattle Magazine.

What drew you to transportation news?

When I think about Seattle and Washington state, I think of a few major themes: affordability, safety, equity, climate change. Any reporter in the region can tell these stories from whichever beat they occupy, be it housing, criminal justice, homelessness, education. Transportation is no different. It’s a topic that intersects (no pun intended) with every major issue facing our region.

You can’t talk about how people move without also talking about where they’re coming from and why. A frictionless transportation system means greater opportunity for everyone, while a broken one means people are shut out of the benefits that those with more privilege easily access. Where some topics may feel abstract or hypothetical to readers, everyone has a story to tell about how they get around.

Every day, I try to connect with people who can educate me or give me a heads up on something worth paying attention to. Sometimes that’s emailing, sometimes calling, sometimes getting lunch. Even if these meetings don’t lead directly to a story, it helps me to keep my pipeline full. Eventually, ideas for specific stories start making themselves clear.

If I’m in a good rhythm, I can set myself up for a steady drip of stories so when I finish one, I’m ready to move on to the next. Often, I’m working on multiple stories at once, gathering documents and interviews. In fact, the only time I’m not multi-tasking is when it comes time to start writing. That’s the last step in the reporting process and I have to wall myself off to focus. Once I turn in a draft, I take a long break and then turn to the next thing in my pipeline.

Which of your work are you particularly proud of?

A few stories. I was proud of an article I wrote recently about how frequently cars crash into buildings in Seattle. It’s a phenomenon that we hear about sometimes as one-off public safety stories, but hardly anyone had sought to piece all these instances together.

Similarly, I’m proud of a story I did last year looking at ADA compliance on the state’s sidewalks. It took a bit of doing, but by reading through documents and doing interviews, I felt we were able to show just how difficult it can be to move through our cities if you’re a person with a disability.

Our readers want to know: Why is the light rail taking so long to expand? The short answer, light rail riders are impatient!

I’ll refer you to the many, many articles my colleague Mike Lindblom has written about Sound Transit on just this topic. But, in short, the cost of the light rail expansion is high enough that the agency must stretch out the timeline to reduce the immediate impact of collecting that much tax revenue. Combined with the politics of building transit through multiple cities, the cost of land and some errors along the way, it means we’ll be waiting awhile for a full light rail system.

How do you think technology will continue to shape the future of our region’s transportation?

The obvious answer is that electric vehicles and autonomous cars will play a larger role in how we move around, although we’ve seen the hyperbolic predictions for the latter repeatedly fall short. We’ve also seen a surge in electric bicycles, which have opened up new modes of transportation to people who may have previously been nervous to ride around.

In reality, I don’t think it’s technology that’s going to dramatically alter transportation in the region. I think it’s more likely to be lifestyles and urban planning – will people return to the office and can people afford to live near where they play and work? Those will drive what our systems look like much more than a new gadget.

How does The Seattle Times Transportation Reporter get around? What’s your favorite mode of travel?

I’m a combination bike rider and ferry passenger. I’m generally sort of impatient, so I get frustrated waiting in traffic or for the bus to arrive. While it’s not always faster to ride my bike, it’s predictable: I always know exactly how long it will take for me to get somewhere.