Photojournalist Daniel Kim has worked with several major media outlets before landing at The Seattle Times, including The Sacramento Bee, CNN and The San Francisco Examiner. His work has appeared in a multitude of publications, including The New York Times, Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times. Daniel is a self-described proud Korean American and Shiba Inu fan. He shared his personal journey in his essay “How a photographer grew closer to his family, and his faith, during the pandemic,” published in July 2022.

What drew you to photojournalism?

Photojournalism has allowed me to document history. Every day, I am humbled to be entrusted to listen to our community and photograph its stories. At its core, photojournalism is amazing because each photographer sees the world in a different, unique way. With my job, every day is different, every day I have a new office — I get excited seeing where my job will take me. I feel blessed to be covering my home, the Pacific Northwest.

What does your daily routine look like? How do you come upon the subjects you capture?

My daily routine starts the night before a workday. I am typically assigned stories in advance. Therefore, the brainstorming of how I can build and contribute to our storytelling brews in my mind before I go to sleep.

My job is different every day. One day, I can be photographing President Joe Biden and the next day I could be figuring out how to light doughnuts in a delicious way for a food story.

Finding ideas and opportunities for photographs comes in many different forms. Sometimes, when I’m looking for a “slice of life” photo feature, I quickly park on the side of the road if I see a picturesque scene or a community member doing something intriguing. Other days, I am connected to people through our fabulous reporters at the Times. Also, through research, I can pitch stories and spearhead visual opportunities that enrich our community storytelling.

Which of your work are you particularly proud of?

I am proud of my work with my personal essay “How a photographer grew closer to his family, and his faith, during the pandemic.” It got into the details of how through the pandemic, I was able to get closer to my family with my faith. It felt like my personal and professional life collided, allowing me to document my truth and my family’s history.

What was one of the most challenging assignments you’ve worked on?

The most challenging assignments I’ve worked on were always related to covering wildfires in California. It felt like every single year the wildfires would escalate — and covering those fires would feel more and more dangerous. As a witness on the ground, it was heartbreaking to see the destruction and the community members that were affected.

What advice would you give to an aspiring photojournalist?

I would say caring for others and being genuine are important pillars of our job. I believe photojournalists are incredibly blessed to be allowed into someone’s space — sometimes it could be their hardest or happiest days of their lives. Therefore, I think having empathy and caring will always be a cornerstone trait of our industry.