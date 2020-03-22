Dear subscriber,

Due to production problems at our printing plant and staffing challenges due to coronavirus-related restrictions we were unable to distribute The Seattle Times Sunday newspaper to most of our customers. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Our Print Replica, an exact digital copy of the Sunday newspaper is available at this link as part of your subscription, as well as unlimited access to seattletimes.com.

Again, we are so sorry for the inconvenience.

And, thank you for subscribing.

Alan Fisco

President

The Seattle Times