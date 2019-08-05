It’s now fairly easy to find inexpensive true wireless earphones that sound pretty decent. But if top-notch sound is a priority, many of the best-sounding true wireless earphones cost a lot more. The adage holds true: You get what you pay for.

These are CNET’s choices for the best-sounding true wireless headphones.

Jabra Elite 65t

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $170 at jabra.com

The good: The Jabra Elite 65t are smaller and fit more comfortably than their predecessors. They sound excellent for truly wireless headphones, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges.

The bad: The relatively tight, noise-isolating fit isn’t for everyone. You have to step up to the more expensive Elite Active 65t to get a true sports model that offers enhanced sweat-resistance.

The bottom line: The well-designed Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earphones rival Apple’s AirPods and are superior in some ways.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $299 at nordstrom.com

The good: The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless headphones fit comfortably and sound excellent, and their wireless performance was solid with minimal dropouts. They work very well for making calls, have touch controls, and their battery-charging case charges via USB-C (cable included). There’s a transparency mode, and you can tweak the sound via the companion app.

The bad: The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless headphones are pricey, and they’re a bit larger than Jabra’s Elite 65t buds. Battery life isn’t quite as good as what you get with certain competing models, and not everybody will love the touch controls.

The bottom line: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are the best-sounding true wireless earphones we’ve tested to date, but you’ll have to pay a premium for that better sound.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $250 at bestbuy.com

The good: The Powerbeats Pro have better sound and battery life than the AirPods and will stay on your ears securely. They offer all the same basic conveniences of the 2019 AirPods, including fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users. Phone call quality is excellent. Physical buttons for music playback control will appeal to Android users.

The bad: The Powerbeats Pro are more expensive than AirPods. The charging case isn’t pocket-friendly, nor does it offer wireless charging. The headphones deliver some treble push, and may not fit all ears perfectly.

The bottom line: If you can overlook the jumbo charging case and high price, the Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones are superior to the AirPods in a few key ways.

UA True Wireless Flash engineered by JBL

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $170 at jbl.com

The good: Under Armour’s new Flash True Wireless earphones are fully waterproof, fit securely in your ears and sound good for true wireless headphones. They work well for making calls and have two transparency modes that allow sound to come into your ears for safety reasons.

The bad: The charging case is bulky, and buds may be slightly too big for some people’s ears.

The bottom line: The UA True Wireless Flash is an excellent set of truly wireless earphones — except for its bulky charging case.