Ready to go keyless in 2019? These smart locks are our best bets for bringing your front door online.

Best overall

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bundle (Editors’ Choice)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $279

The good: Your August Smart Lock Pro purchase includes a DIY smart lock, a Connect Wi-Fi module and a DoorSense open/close sensor. The Pro also supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and works with Amazon Alexa speakers, Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest.

The bad: You can’t buy the Pro as a standalone lock in stores; Z-Wave customers and anyone not interested in the Connect accessory must go through August’s list of professional dealers.

The bottom line: August’s bundled Smart Lock Pro is a great option if you want tons of integrations at your disposal, though anyone craving a simpler lock should look elsewhere.

Best for apartment dwellers

August Smart Lock (2017)

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $150

The good: August’s third-generation Smart Lock comes with a DoorSense open/close sensor and works with Amazon Alexa speakers and the Google Home.

The bad: The Smart Lock doesn’t work with Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave. Its lock motor is a little noisy.

The bottom line: August’s Smart Lock is a decent entry-level smart lock that performs well and offers a lot for its price.

Best design

Yale Assure Lock SL Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $199

The good: The Yale Assure SL is sleek and low-profile. It comes in three finishes and can be upgraded to work with most smart home platforms.

The bad: In order to upgrade to the smart home platform, you must purchase a $50 network module.

The bottom line: Yale’s slimmed-down touchscreen deadbolt looks much better than previous models, but doesn’t introduce any truly new features.

Best for simple setup

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The cost: $250

The good: The lock is easy to set up, pairs with an easy-to-use app and works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The bad: There’s no Apple Homekit compatibility.

The bottom line: Using this lock is simplest with Google Assistant, but you’ll get more functionality out of it if you use it with the Amazon Key service.