If you’re just starting to think about your holiday shopping list, no worries. Electronics are a great last-minute gift and some new tech is always appreciated. Here are some of CNET’s top gift picks for this holiday season in two price categories — under $250, and under $500 for those really looking to splurge.

UNDER $250

Vizio SB3621 soundbar

CNET rating: 5 stars out of 5 (spectacular)

The cost: $150 at vizio.com

The good: The Vizio SB3621 offers excellent performance for an ultra-budget sound bar with great movie sound and toe-tapping music playback. The sound bar offers a decent selection of inputs including Bluetooth and will decode both Dolby and DTS. The sound bar and wireless sub feature excellent build quality and a seamless setup.

The bad: The LED display is not very helpful, and the WAV-file-only USB port is a little weird.

The bottom line: The Vizio SB3621n-E8 is the best sound bar under $300 we have ever heard. If you want to boost your TV’s sound, this is the new budget benchmark.

Apple AirPods Pro

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $249 at apple.com

The good: The AirPods Pro have an ultracompact, lightweight, noise-isolating and sweatproof design that fits more ears securely and delivers better bass and overall sound than the original AirPods. Their active noise-canceling significantly reduces ambient noise and they have a transparency mode to let in sound. Headset performance when making calls is top-notch. Case supports wireless charging, and replacement ear tips are dirt cheap.

The bad: The sound quality is good, but some competitors sound better. It’s unclear if these have better long-term battery life than the original AirPods.

The bottom line: While they don’t quite take the crown for best-in-class sound quality, the AirPods Pro are great true wireless headphones that exceed the standard AirPods in nearly every way.

Sonos One speaker

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The cost: $199 at sonos.com

The good: The Sonos One integrates both Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, with better sound quality than any smart speaker at its price. It offers smart home controls from both systems and its far-field microphone performs well. The Sonos One works seamlessly with the Sonos multiroom system and can pair with a second One for stereo sound. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

The bad: The One costs twice as much as an Amazon Echo. You can’t switch between the Assistant and Alexa on the fly, and need to run the setup again to do so. It doesn’t work well if you have an Echo within earshot. There’s no Bluetooth.

The bottom line: With excellent sound and the choice of Alexa or Google Assistant, the Sonos One reaffirms its place as the best smart speaker for the money.

Apple Watch Series 3

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: Starting at $199 at apple.com

The good: Cellular connection works well for phone calls, email, Siri and messages. Music now syncs more easily. Improvements in fitness tracking and added watch faces. Adds barometer to GPS and swimproofing. Same overall size as the previous model.

The bad: Battery life takes a major hit when making calls or during GPS workouts. The 42-millimeter cellular model is expensive, and that’s before monthly wireless service and Apple Music fees. Still requires an iPhone to set up and pair with.

The bottom line: The Apple Watch Series 3 is the best overall smartwatch you can buy, but battery limitations and add-on fees keep it from being a must-have upgrade.

UNDER $500

HP Chromebook x2 two-in-one computer

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: Starting at $459 at amazon.com

The good: The x2’s compelling design makes it simple to shift from laptop to tablet and back. Stylus and keyboard included. The touchscreen looks good and is responsive. It has two cameras and great speakers. There’s a sufficient array of ports and connections. Battery life is respectable.

The bad: Integrated storage is limited to a measly 32GB. The keyboard is a bit mushy. Awkward stylus holster.

The bottom lie: HP’s Chromebook x2 raises the bar for the two-in-one category, combining effective design, peppy performance and a fine display at a killer price.

Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $300 at usa.yamaha.com

The good: The Yamaha YAS-209 offers excellent sound quality in a compact soundbar. The addition of Amazon Alexa is useful and the mics work well in loud environments. The soundbar’s implementation of DTS Virtual:X offers a rich surround effect. The subwoofer is more articulate and offers more headroom than the competing Polk soundbar.

The bad: There’s no multiroom music feature. There’s no onscreen display and the LEDs on the top are too small to see from your chair.

The bottom line: The Yamaha YAS-209 is a worthy smart soundbar that offers excellent sound quality, whether it’s playing music or movies.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch)

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: Starting at $329 at apple.com

The good: The 10.2-inch iPad has a larger display than before. Smart Connector supports a few snap-on keyboard accessories. One of the most affordable devices in Apple’s gadget lineup. The iPad OS works better than expected and is well-optimized for the A10 processor.

The bad: The base 32GB of storage isn’t enough, meaning you’ll really be paying $429 for the 128GB model unless you can find a sale. It’s bigger and heavier than older model. The older A10 processor is the same as the previous iPad’s, which you can still get on sale.

The bottom line: This basic budget iPad is good, and makes a strong case for spending as little as possible on an Apple tablet.

DJI Spark camera drone

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The cost: $345 at dji.com

The good: The DJI Spark delivers a tiny, lightweight design; excellent mechanically stabilized camera; USB charging and advanced features like gesture controls and obstacle detection. It travels well and is great for aerial photos and video.

The bad: Flight time can be as short as 10 to 14 minutes. The app can be frustrating to use, especially on smaller screens. And you should expect to buy additional batteries and possibly the optional controller.

The bottom line: The DJI Spark delivers all of the camera drone features most people will ever need in an impossibly small package.