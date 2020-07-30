If you’re new to outdoor cooking or need to replace an old grill, the abundance of options out there can make picking the best model feel overwhelming.

It’s hard to know whether to go for a gas grill (fueled by propane or natural gas), kamado grill, charcoal grill, pellet grill or perhaps a portable model.

Gas grills are a good place to start for new grillers and make for great upgrades, too. Outdoor gas grills are simple to use, easy to control and roomy enough to feed the whole family. We put six of the best-selling models you can buy right now through their paces at the CNET Smart Home. After cooking up 12 racks of ribs, 18 whole chickens and 96 burgers, here are our three top picks.

Best grill overall

WEBER SPIRIT II E-210

If burgers are the mainstay of your cookouts and backyard barbecues, this Weber gas grill is a great choice. In fact, it’s a great choice for cooking all-around. Weber’s 10-year warranty applies to all its grill parts, so you’ll be set for years to come, even with heavy use. Its consistent performance in our testing delivered burgers with a good char and a slightly pink center.

The Spirit II E-210 is also one of Weber’s iGrill compatible models, an additional accessory line that includes Bluetooth temperature probes you can monitor via a companion app. If you’ll be preparing dishes that require more time on the grill, the iGrill system will help you keep an eye on things from a distance.

At $379, this gas grill sits in the middle of the affordability spectrum. We were pleased with the searing and even cooking with this Weber model, and we’d recommend it to anyone who dreams of the perfect Saturday spent grilling.

Best large capacity model

CHAR-BROIL COMMERCIAL DOUBLE HEADER

This $699 gas grill is a good choice if you’re looking for large capacity, and it feels like working in a professional outdoor kitchen. Equipped with four burners, two separate fireboxes and a side burner, this grill will easily conquer cooking for large crowds.

The Char-Broil Commercial Double Header does an excellent job of preventing flare-ups, no matter how greasy your meat. And it takes a low-and-slow approach to cooking, which means you can relax in a lawn chair without worrying about whether your meat will burn.

However, it is expensive. You might luck out with summer sales, but be prepared to spend big for a big gas grill that will serve up patties by the dozen.

Best smart grill

WEBER SPIRIT II E-310

Weber’s larger Spirit II model includes three burners. It also comes with a propane tank scale, as well as six hooks for easy tool organization. It performs well and gives you the option of an iGrill accessory, a $100 Bluetooth temperature probe that connects to your mobile Weber app to monitor the temperature of your food.

Priced higher at $479, the Spirit II E-310 looks great, offers smarts and is a good size for most people. If the tank scale and iGrill 3 accessory matter to you, the Spirit II might be worth your money.