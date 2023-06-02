The Pacific Northwest may have a reputation for “June Gloom” weatherwise but there’s plenty of color and joy to be found at Pride celebrations all month long.
Our special section offers insights on why drag is so meaningful to many; a preview of a very special performance of Disney songs; personal notes from local out and proud celebrants; and, of course, a look at some of the many events happening in Seattle and beyond.
(Read the print version of the section here.)
Your guide to Seattle Pride 2023
June kicks off in Seattle with a space-themed celebration of queer joy, love and belonging.
In Seattle, drag is thriving, honey
This Pride, we present a reminder of drag’s vital role in the LGBTQIA+ community with a tribute to why we love it in Seattle.
Seattle Men’s Chorus shares the safe space of Disney songs
For members of Seattle Men’s Chorus, an all LGBTQ+ musical group, Disney songs told their stories.
What to do in Seattle for Pride Month 2023
There’s something for everyone at this year’s Seattle Pride. Take a look at what’s happening around Puget Sound.
Performing arts help expand our understanding of other perspectives
“The arts have always been a place for a broad range of expression, of being oneself, creating one’s community and chosen family and expressing that onstage and with the audience,” says Jack McLarnan.
Small details help build safe spaces for all
As more and more people proudly and openly embrace their identities, it’s crucial that they feel welcomed and safe to be themselves in all spaces.