June is PRIDE month. To celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories in the Pacific Northwest, The Seattle Times has created a special section to highlight these community voices.

The Pacific Northwest may have a reputation for “June Gloom” weatherwise but there’s plenty of color and joy to be found at Pride celebrations all month long.

Our special section offers insights on why drag is so meaningful to many; a preview of a very special performance of Disney songs; personal notes from local out and proud celebrants; and, of course, a look at some of the many events happening in Seattle and beyond.

(Read the print version of the section here.)