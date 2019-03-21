Insider tips for applying to college, including a grade-by-grade timeline for high schoolers (and their parents).

Whether you’re a high school sophomore, a parent of a student who hasn’t decided on a major, or a middle-age professional looking for more education, the process of choosing the college that matches your needs can be a challenge.

The most important — and difficult — part of the decision is knowing where to look for information.

On Course provides guidance from school counselors, education consultants, students and colleges to help lead you through one of life’s biggest decisions.

Keep scrolling to view the wealth of stories included in the Spring 2019 edition of On Course.


Caroline Toombs (right), a 2018 graduate of Eastlake High School in Sammamish, meets her roommate, Chloe Downes, for the first time on the University of California, Santa Barbara campus. (Courtesy of Caroline Toombs)

A good fit: Finding the college that’s right for you

The challenge: The ‘good-fit seekers’ are high school kids who may not know what they want to do next weekend let alone the next four years.

Caleb Huffman at the Great Wall of China. (Courtesy of Caleb Huffman)

Building bridges, with the help of college scholarships

From a small Washington town to one of the world’s largest cities, Caleb Huffman is on a quest to connect with others.

University of Washington students use CLUE, the Center for Learning and Undergraduate Enrichment, which offers tutoring and learning support to undergraduates. (Courtesy of Bryan Nakata / University of Washington)

7 tips for first-year academic success in college

Puget Sound-area schools share strategies for dealing with common freshman woes.

(Getty Images)

Will 10 APs get you ready for Yale? Yes? No? Maybe?

Research: Greatest gain comes from taking just one or two Advanced Placement classes and exams.

Paula Bishop is a Seattle-based CPA focused on financial aid and higher education.

The new tax law changed things for the parents of college students

How the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 affected exemptions, gifts and deductions.

Soft skills for a solid future: Why communication skills are key to career success

Most soft skills rely on what are conventionally perceived as communication abilities.

(Thinkstock)

A year-by-year college-prep guide for high schoolers (and their parents)

A Cliff’sNotes version of the process, so parents and teens can both survive the experience with minimal emotional scarring.

Following a dream around the world

Nam Nguyen studied on seven continents and brought back inspiration.

Students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California. Choosing a college based on price can save you from overwhelming student debt, give your parents a break and increase the likelihood of a return on investment in your education. (AP file photo by Ben Margot)

3 reasons to choose a college based on price

Among other things, it will give your parents a break.

The University of Pittsburgh is offering graduating seniors up to $5,000 in federal student loan relief with one request: They pay it forward. (AP file photo by Keith Srakocic)

How 3 colleges are helping students handle student debt

Using no-strings-attached student loan payoff-assistance programs, college loan alternatives and annual student debt letters, these three universities are doing their part to curb college debt.

(Getty Images)

When applying to college, this character trait may mean more than grades

There is a common theme among personal essays with the best results.

(Dreamstime via TNS)

Savvy hacks for cheap college textbooks

College students spend an estimated $1,200 on books and materials every school year.

(Getty Images)

What I want high school students to hear loud and clear, after the celebrity college-admissions scandal

Where did we veer so spectacularly off-course when it comes to the entire point of college?

