Insider tips for applying to college, including a grade-by-grade timeline for high schoolers (and their parents).
Whether you’re a high school sophomore, a parent of a student who hasn’t decided on a major, or a middle-age professional looking for more education, the process of choosing the college that matches your needs can be a challenge.
The most important — and difficult — part of the decision is knowing where to look for information.
On Course provides guidance from school counselors, education consultants, students and colleges to help lead you through one of life’s biggest decisions.
Keep scrolling to view the wealth of stories included in the Spring 2019 edition of On Course.
A good fit: Finding the college that’s right for you
The challenge: The ‘good-fit seekers’ are high school kids who may not know what they want to do next weekend let alone the next four years.
Building bridges, with the help of college scholarships
From a small Washington town to one of the world’s largest cities, Caleb Huffman is on a quest to connect with others.
7 tips for first-year academic success in college
Puget Sound-area schools share strategies for dealing with common freshman woes.
Will 10 APs get you ready for Yale? Yes? No? Maybe?
Research: Greatest gain comes from taking just one or two Advanced Placement classes and exams.
The new tax law changed things for the parents of college students
How the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 affected exemptions, gifts and deductions.
Soft skills for a solid future: Why communication skills are key to career success
Most soft skills rely on what are conventionally perceived as communication abilities.
A year-by-year college-prep guide for high schoolers (and their parents)
A Cliff’sNotes version of the process, so parents and teens can both survive the experience with minimal emotional scarring.
Following a dream around the world
Nam Nguyen studied on seven continents and brought back inspiration.
3 reasons to choose a college based on price
Among other things, it will give your parents a break.
How 3 colleges are helping students handle student debt
Using no-strings-attached student loan payoff-assistance programs, college loan alternatives and annual student debt letters, these three universities are doing their part to curb college debt.
When applying to college, this character trait may mean more than grades
There is a common theme among personal essays with the best results.
Savvy hacks for cheap college textbooks
College students spend an estimated $1,200 on books and materials every school year.
What I want high school students to hear loud and clear, after the celebrity college-admissions scandal
Where did we veer so spectacularly off-course when it comes to the entire point of college?