Seattle’s short, dark, and often rainy winter days are upon us, and though I love the idea of curling up with a book by the fireplace at home, I’ll be the first to admit that I’m also dreaming of faraway adventures. And it’s not just because I’m afflicted with perpetual wanderlust. I’ve also been reflecting on the fact that this time last year, without a COVID-19 vaccine, a winter getaway wasn’t an option for most of us. This winter is a different scenario: The day after the Biden administration announced the reopening of U.S. borders to vaccinated travelers on Nov. 8, the New York Times reported that travel site SkyScanner saw bookings go up by 800 percent. And as the world continues to open up more, the ability to travel again in search of meaningful connections with people and places feels like one of the greatest gifts.

Thanks to the fact that SeaTac and Paine Field airports connect us so well to the world, we have our pick of escapes, whether we’re in search of sun, snow, or urban culture. And finding that perfect seasonal respite is exactly what the Seattle Times Content Studio’s Winter Travel special intends to help Seattleites do. There’s Hawai’i, where Content Studio Creative Director Charles Runnette retreats into the green interior of Lana‘i in search of wellness at Sensei Lana‘i, A Four Seasons Resort. On Mexico’s Pacific coast, Michaela Trimble leads the way to sustainability-minded creatives and entrepreneurs amid the sandy beaches and desert terrains of Baja California Sur, Cabo’s less visited neighbor. Jen Murphy, a seasoned skier, presents her insider’s guide to the best new North American ski hotels for every kind of traveler, while Jill K. Robinson offers a closer look at all the different ways to enjoy the snow in picturesque Banff, Canada. For those in search of urban pursuits, Paris-based Mary Winston Nicklin reveals the thriving wintertime creative scene in the City of Light, while I myself head to Las Vegas for a balanced vacation in Sin City and the surrounding desert. Finally, our Next Stop section showcases destination news and inspiration, whether it’s a new flight to less visited Belize, a trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, or a family road trip through Southern California. No matter how you decide to escape this winter, it’s time to revive our connections with the world at large, and to celebrate the power of travel anew.

Jennifer Flowers

Editor, Winter Travel

Back to Winter Travel