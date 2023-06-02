June is PRIDE month. To celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories in the Pacific Northwest, The Seattle Times has created a special section to highlight these community voices.

Drag is a revered art form and mode of self-expression. Growing up in theater, I was surrounded by drag queens. I wanted to be just like them when I grew up: glamorous, fierce, beautiful, strong, sparkly and unapologetically myself.

Across the country, drag is under attack. Here in Seattle, drag is thriving. This Pride, we present a reminder of drag’s vital role in the LGBTQIA+ community with a tribute to why we love it so — from the perspectives of drag performers, audience members, parents who bring their kids to drag queen story time and the kids who are entranced by it all.

“It brings our communities together. Drag is the one universal language for love and acceptance.”

— Versace Doll

Drag queen Versace Doll, aka “The Seattle Medusa,” fell in love with drag after college, where she earned a bachelor’s in musical theater.

“I love drag because it’s a way to showcase my ability to entertain, have a platform to discuss current events and entrance guests with top-tier excellence. Drag is an important art form and should be taken seriously. As entertainers, we are able to influence culture and it’s important that we take the keys we have been given and use them to unlock the doors of equality and acceptance,” she says.

“Recent political attacks on drag feel like an attempt to silence gender nonconforming individuals and the entire LGBTQ+ community. But continuing to entertain is a powerful way of resisting those efforts. By being visible and expressing yourself through drag, you’re sending a message that you refuse to be silenced. Not to mention, drag can often challenge societal norms and promote acceptance. So I want my kings, sisters and community to keep being fabulous and know that you’re making a difference!”

Versace Doll and Caesar Hart are co-emcees for Seattle Pride in the Park on June 3 and Seattle Pride Parade announcers.

“To be shiny and bright and a beacon to the world is the best feeling. It’s fun. You can’t hate on FUN!”

— Ceasar Hart

Drag king Ceasar Hart moved to the Seattle area from Texas 20 years go. “I didn’t know anybody. Queens helped me get through.”

“Drag is a part of our LGBTQ history. It helps connect you with your community. It’s afforded me the life I have today. Drag has supported me financially and mentally. We’ve always used it to help support our community members and LGBTQ-focused nonprofits. That’s something I’m providing to people in my community now thanks to drag,” he said.

His performance persona is all about positive masculinity. “Ceasar likes to make sure once you step through that door, you forget about all your problems. That’s the point of everything I bring to the stage.”

Drag kings are less known and less promoted than queens. “It can be hard to get bookings of more than one per show. We have come from ground zero with no help, no tutorials. Queens have RuPaul to look up to. We don’t really have that. There’s only a handful of kings. But now, there’s a genre of drag king expressions that aren’t always just manly, some are gender-bending.”

Hart considers performance an act of resistance. “We’re not just going to give up and you can’t erase us. Support local drag.”

“There’s no end to the creative possibilities of drag. Some performers are really into makeup, others might really love costuming and styling wigs. Drag people really are multifaceted artists.”

— Cookie Couture

Cookie Couture does podcasts about drag and hosts online bingos and trivia in drag for groups from all over the world.

She says, “Even though we’re in Seattle, it’s important to stay on top of what’s going on throughout the country and support however you can.” She did a local fundraiser for the ACLU Drag Defense Fund, which raised $10,000.

“There are all kinds of ways to show your support and solidarity, especially if you are a non-queer person who enjoys drag,” she says. “We need all the allies to come together to speak out that there are way bigger problems in this country than a drag queen lip-syncing Taylor Swift at a drag brunch,” she says.

Cookie Couture will perform and lead Rainbow Story Time at Pride in the Park on June 3.

“I like that it allows everyone to be who they want to be and is a space that people can feel safe. I think it is important and I wish everyone else could see it that way.”

— Cooper, age 8

Sarah and Ben Oliver are regulars at The Brewmaster’s Taproom in Renton, which hosts Drag Queen Story Time. Their kids love the drag events — so much that when Sarah was on vacation in New Zealand, she tuned in on Facebook Live and 3-year-old Smith watched Story Time until the end. Their son Cooper, 8, loves drag queen bingo night. Sarah says it teaches valuable lessons: “We learn acceptance, respect, honesty and to be comfortable with who we are, not what others want us to be.”

“I’m just an extra character to make reading and listening to stories fun and hopefully promote inclusive ideas.”

— Sylvia O’Stayformore

Sylvia O’Stayformore hosts the Drag Queen Story Time and Rainbow Bingo at Brewmaster’s. She says the kids love someone reading them stories — and “your outfit has to be fun and interesting.” To keep their attention, she reads award-winning books and teaches them songs like “Free to Be … You and Me” and “The Rainbow Connection.” Drag is her creative outlet. “It allows me to be theatrical and share my love of art, song, dance and comedy.”

“The costumes, the extravagant makeup, the songs and stories — I love it all. Drag is pure fun and joy. I love being a spectator for it.”

— Megan O’Malley Joost

Megan O’Malley Joost works at Brewmaster’s. She loves drag “because I grew up a theater kid and it’s an extension of that. It’s only made a positive impact on our lives and gives my kids a broader view of all the bright things the world can offer. There’s so much darkness and despair in the world, why not come and enjoy something colorful and hope?”