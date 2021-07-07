A Seattle native, Norwalk has spent most of his career in hospitality and tourism marketing, with stops in San Francisco and Vancouver, B.C. He’s been at Visit Seattle promoting his hometown for 15 years, and for most of that time he has been advocating for and promoting the convention center addition (Summit Building), which finally opens in mid-2022. Below are his picks for this summer in and around the city.

Seattle Asian Art Museum

Finally, our gem in Volunteer Park has just reopened. As a Seattle native I can remember sitting atop the camel as a kiddo, and I can’t wait to get back to see all of the changes after the long 14-month absence. Top of my list is the new Be/longing: Contemporary Asian Art collection.

Blake Island

Argosy’s small, high-speed ferry (20 minutes) drops you on the island for a few hours or the day to hike, explore and/or picnic. Looking forward to reserving one of the gas fire pits and a s’mores kit (in advance) to top off a classic Puget Sound adventure.

Fairmont Olympic Hotel

The new, long-awaited lobby Olympic bar has just opened. The recent renovation features a striking and amazing lobby bar. Having spent years of my hospitality career in this landmark 1924 grand hotel, I can’t wait to sit there and people watch!

Thompson Seattle

Drinks at their rooftop bar the Nest. For too many years, Seattle lacked great rooftop or patio/balcony bars. Now we finally have many to choose from and the Nest’s views are truly epic! First drink on my list will be the Pacific Loon (Suntory whiskey, lemon and ginger).

Seattle Center International Fountain

Reopening in July, my Seattle native nostalgia is looking forward to getting our grandchildren wet!

Marymoor Park Amphitheater

Looking forward to catching Modest Mouse perform in September. Seeing live music outside, it’s the perfect combination for me.