For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Bree McKenna, Bassist/Vocalist, Tacocat

This local foursome is known for doling out pointed pro-fem pop-punk ditties that address mansplaining or target millennial malaise and silver-spooned brats. With its most recent release, This Mess Is a Place, Tacocat expands its Seattle-centric point of view to reveal more of a worldly weary and wise perspective. Its sound has expanded too, dipping more into straight-up pop (this is not a bad thing.) Any way you slice it, Tacocat’s tongue-in-cheek missives on the culture of the city and the times we live in deliver a much needed sonic salve. Take a look at Bree’s list of summer musts below.

I am mostly very excited for The Museum of Museums on Capitol Hill. It’s such a very cool and special place. I was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of the museum, and the art and exhibits are all incredibly curated.

Musang in Beacon Hill has really delicious Filipino cuisine — every single thing that I’ve ordered there has been a 10/10. Plus, the owners have been involved in important community work and I highly recommend supporting them.

Basically every venue in town. The Sunset, Chop Suey, the Crocodile, The Neptune, the Showbox, Substation, Woodland Theater, Vera, the Tractor Tavern and many more — I have missed them all so much!

Altar of Nails in White Center. I haven’t actually been here yet, but it is on my list because all the nail art on their Instagram looks truly bonkers amazing.

Lottie’s Lounge in Columbia City is a small, perfect neighborhood bar with good cocktails and vibe. Plus, they always have soup which is really important.

Peloton Cafe in First Hill. It’s also a bike repair shop, but the food and the coffee is great — the breakfast burrito is my usual go-to.

Ezell’s in the Central District. Their chicken usually tastes best in the summer on the way to the lake.

The Hazlewood in Ballard. I’m looking forward to this tiny bar to re-open so I can order a St. Alice again!