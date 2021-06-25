For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Megan Jasper, CEO, Sub Pop

Well before she became CEO of Seattle’s legendary Sub Pop Records, Megan Jasper made waves in 1992 as the label’s receptionist, when she famously duped the New York Times into publishing a fake grunge lexicon where “swingin’ on the flippity flop” meant hanging out, and a “cob nobbler” meant a loser. The East Coast native has been leading the label—responsible for signing Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Mudhoney—since 2016 as it continues to support emerging and established talent, including the likes of the Shins, Chai, and Iron & Wine.

The Triple Door

“One of the things I have missed most this past year is live music,” says Jasper. “Music is medicine and we’ve never needed it more. You can support a beloved local artist as well as a treasured venue by seeing Sera Cahoone perform 7/16 or 7/17 at The Triple Door.”

Kubota Garden

“Kubota Garden is one of Seattle’s greatest treasures. The garden is a 20-acre blend of Japanese and Northwest garden concepts and it is stunning. Kubota Garden is also a lesson in both landscape design and Seattle history.”

Life On Mars

“Life On Mars is a delicious vegan restaurant and bar on Capitol Hill where you can also listen to some killer music. They have a record collection inside the bar that is constantly updated so that you can enjoy some of the best songs from both yesterday and today.”

Oddfellow’s

“Oddfellow’s is a Capitol Hill neighborhood cafe and bar that I have missed and can’t wait to get back to. There is both indoor and outdoor seating, the food is reliably yummy and I love sitting outside and people watching.”

Easy Street Records

“Easy Street Records is in the heart of the West Seattle Junction,” says Jasper, who lives in West Seattle. “Not only can you shop for records. They also have live music performances from time to time, and there’s a café ready to serve you coffee and food. Easy Street’s owner, Matt Vaughn, is the unofficial mayor of West Seattle.”

Lincoln Park

“While you’re in West Seattle, do yourself a favor and head down to Lincoln Park. Walk along the beach and take in Puget Sound. Wildlife is abundant and it’s not unusual to see whales, sea lions, otters, eagles, osprey, owls, and more. The Olympic-sized, outdoor saltwater pool, Coleman Pool is the best public pool in the city.”