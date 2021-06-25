For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Rachael Brister, Five Senses Reeling

Walk into a queer event or the latest restaurant opening in Seattle, and you’ll most likely spot Rachael Brister, a Seattle tastemaker with more than 25 years working and volunteering in and with the LGBTQ+ community. Brister’s professional life includes being the executive director of Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the non-profit organization that produces The Seattle Queer Film Festival and The Seattle Transgender Film Festival; work with the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA); starting her own PR agency in 2018; and her current work as VP of Marketing & Communications for Five Senses Reeling, an LGBTQ marketing, events, and promotions company. This summer, Brister is excited to make up for lost time and plans to enjoy the sights, tastes, and smells that a Seattle summer has to offer.

It may be basic at this point, but I love rosé. Bottlehouse in Madrona has one of the best curated selections by the glass and in retail, and their Summer of Rosé lineup of events is not to be missed. Their celebration and overall veneration of all things “summer water” is unmatched except maybe by their sister cafés, Mr. West.

While I don’t know when or if the beloved Cinerama will re-open, I am shivering with anticipation to return to a movie theatre and watch a film on the big screen. SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be my first stop. Yes, in Seattle we relish drinking in every drop of sunshine over the summer, but, for me, there is nothing like sitting in a dark movie theater and getting lost in a big screen story…no matter the season.

I work for a Seattle-based company that amplifies queer artistry through live events across the globe, and many of the performers we tour are fabulous drag artists. I can’t wait to see a live drag show again. Locally I am looking forward to shows at Kremwerk, queer/bar, LoFi Performance Gallery, and wherever Sylvia O’Stayformore re-launches Bacon Strip.

One of my favorite places to be in the summer is Olympic Sculpture Park. Whether I want to sit and read, have a picnic, go for a walk, watch the sunset…I can do it all and more at Olympic Sculpture Park and see some amazing sculpture at the same time.

Spinasse is me and my wife’s favorite restaurant for a romantic dinner. Almost every table feels like you are in a cozy corner booth. And the food is outstanding. I always want to try something new, but it’s very hard to pass up the silky hand-cut pasta and decadent meat sauce of the tajarin al ragú.

The “traditional” end of June Pride festivities are not happening this year, but Seattle PrideFest is planning a festival on Capitol Hill for late Summer and our community will be out in full force. Expect a rainbow tsunami of celebration, and I so hope The Wildrose (Seattle’s only lesbian bar and one of only 21 left in the country) will produce their block party in conjunction with PrideFest Capitol Hill. For me, Pride in Seattle is a time to see so many people I have not seen in a long time. And now that “long time” has ballooned. That incomparable feeling of celebrating our queer community together is long overdue.

I love going to food-and-beverage tasting events. Whether it’s a rosé party, Bourbon and barbecue bash, or the NW Agave Fest, these events are fun, diverse, and offer a dizzying variety of libations and small plates. One of the premier events in this category is the Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market. Eat and drink your way through the heart of an iconic 100-plus-year-old market in support of a good cause? Sign me up.