For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Suzy Monford, President & CEO, PCC Community Markets

This Texas transplant spends most of her time — for work and pleasure — crisscrossing the Puget Sound visiting the store’s 15 locations. But when she’s not in and out of the many PCC coops or at home in Kirkland, she spends as much time as possible enjoying the natural beauty of the region. “I truly believe in the power of health and fitness and am thrilled to be back in the Pacific Northwest where I can spend time outdoors riding my bike.” Below is her list of things she’s looking forward to doing this summer in and around Seattle.

One place that reminds this Texan of home is the Little Water Cantina – especially enjoying their casual Mexican food and margaritas on a great seat on one of their picnic tables overlooking South Lake Union. Margaritas made with fresh lime juice and my favorite silver patron tequila paired with their veggie quesadillas rock.

If you are looking for more Mexican cuisine, look no further than La Cocina & Cantina on Capitol Hill. This restaurant has authentic, homemade Mexican food and drinks that are fun, tasty and boast Mexican flavor.

If you are around Leschi, Daniel’s Broiler on the lake is a must. Whether you’re stopping after a ride through the botanical garden on way back to the Eastside, or you’ve scored a sunset happy hour table, the food is top-notch, and the view is amazing.

As an avid cycler, I am always happy knowing that Seattle is one of the few cities in the world to have a Rapha Cycle shop. Rapha Cycling is a fabulous fitness clothing line + cycling club + cycle travel adventure brand out of the UK that opened a shop/clubhouse in Capitol Hill and has reopened and hit the streets again.

A favorite pedal stop of mine is Pim Bikes and Coffee cycle shop in Fremont, right off the Burke Gilman trail. This cool little joint features a drive through that you can use whether on your bike or in your car and features artisan coffee, pastries…or get a flat repair instead.

At the end of a long week all roads lead northeast to Woodinville and Chateau St. Michele winery. I love both the wine and this unique destination since I first moved here and enjoy their summer concerts—there are few better ways to spend a summer evening than on the lawn listening to live music with good friends, dancing and wine!