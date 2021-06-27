For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Adrienne Hixon, Store Manager,

Nordstrom Seattle

A Mercer Island resident and Husky fan (see photo), Adrienne Hixon has been managing Nordstrom’s flagship store in the heart of downtown Seattle since 2016. She tells us she loves working at what the company affectionately calls Store #1, as downtown comes back to life. They recently launched an outdoor dining on Pine Street as an extension of their Nordstrom Grill restaurant. Hixon tells us, “The outdoor dining has really taken off, so let me know if you need a table!” Below is her list of things she is looking forward to going, seeing and doing this summer in and around Seattle.

My first date with my husband was clam chowder and a Caesar salad at Duke’s Chowder House in Chandler’s Cove, and now have added their amazing stuffed fish dish and a glass of Pinot Grigio to our date nights at their newer location on Lake Union, just up the street.

Having visitors in town usually means a trip to the Ballard Locks to watch the boats come through, followed by calamari and a Sea Breeze on the deck of Ray’s Boathouse at Shilshole Bay and its fabulous view over Puget Sound.

Everyone has their own routine for enjoying Pike Place Market, which for me always starts with a traditional breakfast at Lowell’s third floor, taking in views of Puget Sound, before a hard-to-pick bouquet of flowers, tulips my favorite, from the many flower stands and a fresh filet of salmon from Pure Seafood Fish Market for a barbecue dinner at home. My kids still drag me down to the magic shop and Golden Age Collectables for novelty gifts.

It’s impossible to truly experience Seattle without a slow boat trip around Lake Union past the eclectric houseboats and views of the skyline, after which we often head out through the Montlake Cut for a takeout dinner outside of Husky Stadium of thick crust pizza from North Lake Tavern (the site of my father-in-law’s first beer in 1957!) or another favorite, cod tacos and chicken enchiladas from Aqua Verde, which has to-go access from the water.

Advertising

I love the intimacy of smaller movie theaters, and The Uptown in lower Queen Anne fits the bill with its run of independent movies and proximity to Dicks for a Deluxe and fries or an adult beverage at the Tin Lizzy Bar in the MarQueen Hotel.

The general consensus for a family dinner out is 13 Coins, and their new Pioneer Square location which captures the spirit of the original Seattle site with the high leather chairs at the counter and huge menu that meets everyone’s taste, including Eggs Benedict for myself. However, dessert is a trip up to Capitol Hill for ice cream and cookies at Molly Moon’s and Hello Robin.

This is hard for a WSU alumni to say, but when you marry into three generations of UW graduates you learn to love Husky football games, which hopefully starts this year at a reopened Shultzy’s for the best fried chicken wings and sausage sandwich (the original) in the state, but I could also pivot to pre-game mimosas and breakfast burritos at the Varsity Inn in Wallingford – love the traditional diner setup.