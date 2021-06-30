For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Eric Nelson, Executive Director, National Nordic Museum

Did you know there’s a double knight here in Seattle? Eric Nelson has led the starkly stunning National Nordic Museum in Ballard since 2008. And to thank him for his work in establishing it as a leader in preservation and interpretation of Nordic culture and history, Nelson has recently received not one but two knighthoods, first from the Finnish President in 2018 — Knight of the White Rose — and then His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf Sweden earlier this year — Knight of the Polar Star in 2021. Where does the Knight of the Polar Star eat and drink in Seattle? Ballard, of course.

Ray’s Boathouse

Their main level dining room is open for dinner again. A great place to enjoy the views and their seafood. I always order the black cod when it’s available.

Salmon Bay Café

This is my favorite breakfast spot. They call it ‘hearty, fisherman-sized’ traditional breakfasts, and they’re not kidding.

Scandinavian Specialties

Everyone in the Nordic community knows them. I love to stop here for a bowl of soup and an open face sandwich.

Baker’s

This Sunset Hill spot is a pleasant place for a glass of wine and some lamb chops or perhaps some cassoulet. They have one of the nicest bartenders in town.

Skål Beer Hall

They use their Nordic heritage to make this a Mead Hall worth a visit. Their Viking Feasts to go have been a hit with many of the Museum staff this past year.

Ocho

For something different, I like to drop in here for their tapas and some good Spanish wine.

Tractor Tavern

A great spot to enjoy music, I’m looking forward to performances starting again in July and enjoying an evening out there.

Twice Sold Tales

Who doesn’t like a great used bookshop? And don’t forget Secret Garden Books for new titles!