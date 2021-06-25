For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Joey Burgess, Entrepreneur & Advocate

Joey Burgess is the mastermind behind several Seattle nightlife mainstays including Queer/Bar, The Cuff Complex and The Woods. Tireless supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community, Joey and his husband and business partner Murf Hall flex their creative design muscles to make what they describe as “mega-inclusive community spaces.” These also include Big Little News and Cupcake Royale, which Joey co-owns, along with the much-loved Queer/Pride and Cuff Pride Festivals. As Joey puts it, “Everything that happens within my businesses is about advancing who we are as a community and creating safe and thoughtful dialogue around what it is to be Queer.” Currently, Joey serves as co-chair of the Mayor’s Small Business Advisory Council and regularly volunteers his time with human rights non-profits across the city.

Visit Museum of Museums

This brand-new contemporary art and community space is located in a beautifully restored, mid-century medical building on First Hill. Nearly every inch of the property is art-activated and the experience is pitch perfect.

Nark Magazine Pride Cruise

This annual Seattle tradition is coming back for one day only this summer. Alfonso Tan spins awesome music while you drift around the waterways of Seattle in the spirit of Queer Pride. Not to be missed.

Ben’s Bread Pop-Ups

Ben’s Bread is a small family-run, community-supported bakery in Seattle. Purveyor Ben Campbell is the lead baker for Sea Creatures and along with his partner Megan has been hosting pop-ups for his artisan sourdoughs around town. They sell out quickly but if you’re lucky enough to score a spot, the “Cheez-Isnt’s” crackers are a must. Keep an eye out for Ben’s brick-and-mortar corner bakery on Phinney Ridge opening later this year.

Browsing and shopping at Fruitsuper

A dreamy store with elegant, everyday objects by 130+ designers, Fruitsuper is also a studio/collective that focuses on design, collaborations and community. It’s a stellar addition to Pioneer Square’s expansive art scene.

Japantown Day

Start by browsing at Kinokuniya Bookstore and follow with dinner at Maneki – the beloved 117-year-old Japanese restaurant, if you can score a seat. I could spend hours exploring this cultural haven of a neighborhood.

Seattle Wholesale Grower’s Market

Located in SODO, this is a farmer-owned cooperative committed to providing the very best the Pacific Northwest has to offer in cut flowers, foliage and plants. Public shop days are Tuesdays and Fridays – the kindest, informed crew make this shopping experience incredible.

Glinda Good Wine & Karachi Cowboys on 12th Ave.I can’t wait to try out this new brick-and-mortar spot for Karachi Cowboys, the best Indian/Pakistani Soul Food on the Hill, coupled with ethically-sourced and amazingly curated wine by Glinda.