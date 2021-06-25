For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Forest Eckley, Designer & Purveyor

With a background in fine art and design, entrepreneur Forest Eckley co-founded Capitol Hill’s effortlessly chic Glasswing, which opened its doors in 2014. Situated in Melrose Market, arguably Seattle’s best micro market, the shop peddles clothes, plants and homegoods to cool kids and regular folks alike – anyone looking for a specialty outfit or gift will find it in Forest’s beautifully curated store. A few blocks away, the team’s second shop, Glasswing Greenhouse, focuses on plants and floral design. Forest recently brought his design chops to bear on Canyon Creek Cabins, a trio of rental stays in Granite Falls that the team renovated and updated with custom-designed furniture. Deeply rooted in the local creative community, Forest has long used Glasswing as a platform to amplify the work of Northwest artists and makers – a testament to his belief that building community is an ongoing practice.

Dancing at Kremwerk

If you like electronic music, this is one of the best spots in town. The venue has a couple different rooms and often throws daytime events on their little patio and outdoor bar. I’m looking forward to seeing how they utilize their multi-level, indoor-outdoor space to bring people together this summer.

Drinks at Sankaku

Rie Otsuka’s Japanese pop-up Sankaku is slated to get a permanent home as a bar and restaurant inside Melrose Market this summer. I can’t wait to see this new addition bring fresh life to a beautiful old building.

Outdoor Performances at Volunteer Park Amphitheater

Just down the hill from the newly renovated Seattle Asian Art Museum, Volunteer Park’s old concrete stage is being replaced with a modern structure. I’m hopeful the new amphitheater will make for a versatile, year-round outdoor performance space with great acoustics.

Art at Museum of Museums

The museum experience in Seattle—and in general—is long overdue for an update. Greg Lundgren’s new art space in First Hill seems to be offering up a refresh, and I’m looking forward to seeing how MoM does it.

Rooftop cocktails at mbar

Great owners, great staff and one of the best rooftop views in the city. Make a reservation in advance so you don’t have to stress about getting in.



Vintage Clothing and Coffee at Cuniform

Colton Winger (clothing) and Blake Payne (coffee) are collaborating on a pop-up space on 12th Ave. in Capitol Hill that combines a beautifully curated selection of vintage clothing, furniture and art objects, with a dreamy little cafe and covered patio in the back.

Dinner from Karachi Cowboys

After two years of doing pop-ups around town, Nas Zubair’s Indian and Pakistani Soul Food concept finally has its own brick-and-mortar restaurant on Capitol Hill. I’m excited to see what Nas does with a permanent space of his own.