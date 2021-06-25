For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Emily Kim, Community Food Activist

Seattleite Emily Kim has spent years making our community more equitable using an unexpected medium: food. With a background in law and public policy, Emily is the former Director of Social Impact at Molly Moon’s Ice Cream, where she helped launch their nonprofit The Anna Banana Milk Fund. Emily’s latest venture is The Pastry Project, which she co-founded with another Molly Moon’s alum, Heather Hodge. A social enterprise business that breaks down barriers to entry in the notoriously impenetrable pastry chef industry, The Pastry Project offers free baking training and job placement assistance to those who need it. Grab one of their monthly at-home pastry kits, which help fund their free services, or visit The Pastry Project’s Pioneer Square community kitchen which hosts classes and workshops open to all.

Karaage at Taku Restaurant in Capitol Hill

Taku was on my list as a bar to visit post-pandemic, but they recently changed the concept to Karaage, which is Japanese fried chicken. Even better! I’m excited to finally get up there, have a drink, and eat some fried chicken.

Check out a book from Estelita’s Library

Estelita’s is a nonprofit social justice-focused library that started near the Beacon Hill light rail station and just opened its second location in the Central District. Estelita’s partnered with Sawhorse Revolution on the build-out, which is an awesome nonprofit that teaches youth carpentry skills. I can’t wait to visit the new spot!

Host an event at Kasama

Opened during the pandemic, Kasama and is a creative production and event space located in the Bemis Building in SODO designed to amplify BIPOC voices. With a beautifully renovated full production kitchen, Kasama can host classes, workshops, photo/video shoots, and more. The Filipinx culinary group Musang has been filming recipe videos at Kasama that have been super fun to watch, and the space looks beautiful.

Treat someone to Vietnamese iced coffee at Hello Em

I’ve been obsessed with Hello Em since it opened, and now you can finally sit inside and have coffee with friends! My go-to order is an iced shaken espresso with condensed milk and if I’m feeling extra fun, I’ll top it with an egg cloud. I love their hot dog banh panini and their mochi clouds, which are pillowy mochi stuffed with whipped cream, fresh fruit and chocolate cake crumbs. Yum.

Get a group together to volunteer with Ujamaa Food Circle or SCIDpda

I’ve always loved volunteering, especially at food banks, but during COVID, volunteer shifts were limited, especially for big groups. Last year I discovered Ujamaa Food Circle, which curates monthly organic food boxes for Black and Indigenous Families in Seattle. With the Asian hate crimes happening all over the country this year, I started looking for ways to support and connect with my Asian community and found SCIDpda (Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority), which provides meal and grocery delivery services to Asian elders living in the ID. I can’t wait to volunteer with them this summer.

Have brunch with friends at the re-opened Volunteer Park Cafe and Pantry

I’ve always loved grabbing coffee and a pastry here, so I was super excited to find out that the new owners brought on Crystal Chiu, the former Pastry Chef at Canlis, to help create the menu.

Attend a political event – elections are coming up

2021 is a local election year! A lot of the races are front of mind for me, as I personally know many of the candidates. I’m hoping to attend events and panels to hear candidates speak to the issues our city is facing and why they will be the best person to serve the community.

Finally go to a Sounders game

I’ve been a Sounders season ticket holder for years, and this is the first year I haven’t been to a game. When the season opened, tickets were super limited, and it was hard to get seats. I hope to get to at least a few games this summer.