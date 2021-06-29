For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Tim Pfeiffer, Owner & Designer, Hoedemaker Pfeiffer, Housewright Gallery

Tim Pfeiffer is an acclaimed designer and Northwest native who, for the past eight years, has been lucky enough to split his time between Capitol Hill, Vashon Island and his offices in Georgetown. A man who knows his way around interior design (he created the iconic Ralph Lauren signature stores and was the SVP of Global Design for Starbucks), he currently works in the retail, hospitality and residential design realm creating beautiful environments by hunting for treasures across the globe to bring those spaces to life. Back on the old home front, he is always excited to find the latest burgeoning culture and community-building taking place here in our fair city.

Harry’s Beach House

As a huge fan of Harry’s Fine Foods on Capitol Hill and owner and Chef Julian Hagood, I am always thrilled to experience a waterfront brunch or evening happy hour at his new Alki location with all the comforts of a family home on the sound.

Georgetown Art Attack

This monthly event in Georgetown is a perfect way to experience an array of art at many galleries and studios. A few of my favorites are Studio E Gallery, the Equinox complex, and the newest addition, Koplin del Rio (formerly in Pioneer Square).

Whim W’Him

I’ve been following this amazing dance group for years and I can’t wait for their summer season to kick off. I loved seeing the dance community converge to support each other during the pandemic with Whim W’Him’s dancers instructing on Dance Church Go, a livestreaming movement class with the genius creator Kate Wallich!

Maiden Noir

This treasure in the International District offers a fresh eye on contemporary fashion. The shop features unique collaborations with local artists like Brian Sanchez, whose new shirt I am eagerly awaiting.

Kirk Albert Vintage Furnishings

This talented creator has an eye for delivering a unique storytelling experience by layering some of the most fascinating and beautifully curated objects from around the globe. His worldly collection is displayed in his one-of-a-kind gallery — not one to miss!

Museum of Museums

I love when a historic building is reimagined and brought to life in this city. MOM has done just that and is supporting local artists by bringing fantastic exhibits and events to our community. Especially excited for local star artist, Anthony White’s curated group exhibition, ‘In Crystallized Time’.