For this special summer “We Love Local” section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Emily Zimmerman, Curator, Jacob Lawrence Gallery

Curator and educator extraordinaire, Emily Zimmerman is Director of the Jacob Lawrence Gallery at UW, where she’s done much to advance racial and gender equity through the lens of art. Through new and expanded commissions at the Jake, including the Jacob Lawrence Residency which invests in Black artists from around the country, Emily has raised the bar on what art institutions can accomplish to advance the wider culture. Founder of MONDAY, a biannual arts journal, and a regular contributor to BOMB and Contemporary Performance magazines, Emily has tirelessly supported the critical yet oft-overlooked craft of arts writing. Keep an eye out for Emily’s upcoming summer projects at the Jake, including the Lux Aeterna exhibit produced in partnership with Northwest Film Forum.

AIDS Memorial Pathway

I am really looking forward to the long-awaited opening of the AIDS Memorial Pathway on Capitol Hill this summer, with crucial new public works by Horatio Hung‑Yan Law, Christopher Paul Jordan, Storme Webber, and Civilization.

Re-visiting Barbara Earl Thomas’ The Geography of Innocence

It is such a gift to experience Barbara Earl Thomas’ transcendent exhibition at the Seattle Art Museum. I’ve returned several times, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with the exhibit this summer.

Gary Simmons: The Engine Room at the Henry Art Gallery, and Ishmael Butler’s musical residency

Gary Simmons’ current exhibition at the Henry Art Gallery is not to be missed. It includes a large-scale installation entitled “Garage Band” that acts as a space for rotating musical residencies with artists such as the inimitable Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces.

Advertising

Pop-ups at Gift Shop Seattle

Gift Shop, located at 674 King St. in the International District, has been doing a number of exciting pop-ups recently with important new projects, from the Seattle Art Book Fair to Novella Magazine, an experimental new fashion and art publication. I’m excited to see what they have in store for this summer.

In-person sailing classes at the Center for Wooden Boats

One of the great joys of living in Seattle has been the ample opportunities for getting out on the water, and the Center for Wooden Boats does such important work making sailing accessible.

Dining at Communion Seattle

Like many, I’ve been cooking and eating at home for most of the pandemic, and I’ve undoubtedly grown from the experience of taking the time to discover new flavors. But we can’t forget how important meals with others can be, and the first restaurant I’m excited to check out this summer is Communion, Chef Kristi Brown’s ode to Seattle Soul in the Central District.

Juice at Melo Café

Melo is an amazing new spot in the Central District that I have fallen head over heels for! Healthy, vibrant juices crafted with care.