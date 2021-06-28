For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Chong the Nomad, DJ & Producer

One of the most exciting young artists to emerge on the local music scene in recent years, Alda Agustiano—aka Chong the Nomad—is an electronic music producer and a DJ whose beats are guaranteed to make you move. Her debut EP in 2018, Love Memo, put her on the map, and since then, she has played at the Sasquatch Music Festival, opened for the likes of Grammy-nominated ODESZA and Death Cab for Cutie, and in 2019, appeared on a Singapore Airlines campaign, literally playing an Airbus A350 like a musical instrument. In August 2020, the first-generation Asian American artist released her latest EP, A Long Walk, and earlier this year, released a new single, No Pulp, in collaboration with Seattle R&B/hip-hop artist Laureli.

Vermillion

“This is definitely one of my favorite places to dance, drink, see local art, and perform,” says Agustiano about the Capitol Hill gallery, music venue, and bar. “Vermillion has always held wonderful and memorable events on the Hill.”

Cafe Soleil

“A lovely Ethiopian spot in Madrona,” says the artist about the no-frills restaurant, which serves hearty traditional wats (stews), soaked up with sour injera flatbread. “Everything I’ve had from there is delicious, and the staff is super sweet.”

Maneki

“I’VE BEEN DYING to reserve a table and have a date night at Maneki again. The food there is life changing—I could eat their black cod collar for the rest of my life.”

Jarrbarr

“This is probably my favorite bar in Pike Place,” says the musician about the picket-size hangout, whose offerings are inspired by the owner’s travels through Portugal and northern Spain. “I have so many memories in there; looking forward to getting a stiff cocktail and the Jamón Ibérico.”

Hurricane Ridge

“My favorite hiking places have been coming back steadily since the pandemic but I can’t wait to hike up and see the Olympics at Hurricane Ridge. It takes my breath away every single time.”