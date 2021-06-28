Susanna Ryan, Author

Susanna Ryan parlayed her love for exploring Seattle by foot, into an Instagram comic series with more than 20K followers. Her quirky illustrations of the landmarks, people, and charm that define 23 Seattle neighborhoods are showcased in her book Seattle Walk Report. Her follow up book, Secret Seattle, will be published in August 2021.

Digging for treasure in the $1.00 record bins at Spin Cycle

When the sun’s out, so are the sidewalk discount record bins at this Capitol Hill golden oldies haven. I enjoy grabbing a coffee from the shop’s neighbor, Vivace, and seeing what records call my name.

Discovering underground art at Ballard’s Push/Pull comics and art gallery

Push/Pull makes it easy to explore small press, indie, and underground books and comics from creators near and far, alongside prints, stickers, and other delights. It’s a fantastic destination for unique gifts, even if you’re just treating yourself!

Watching ducks at Fritz Hedges Waterway Park

Portage Bay’s newest park quietly opened late last year. A little under-the-radar for now, it’s a great spot to take in water views, relax, and watch birds and ducks without the crowds.

Eating frybread at the Burke Museum’s Off the Rez Cafe

When popular Seattle food truck Off the Rez opened a permanent cafe in the new Burke Museum, I relished the opportunity to try new toppings on their warm and fresh frybreads, and this summer I’ll continue my mission to taste them all.

Admiring Puget Sound on the West Seattle Water Taxi

Riding the Water Taxi is one of my favorite inexpensive solo summer activities. After missing out last year, I look forward to getting reacquainted with the stellar views–particularly since the West Seattle Bridge is closed.

Supporting local artists and small businesses at the South Park Swap Meet

I can’t wait to check out this shopping extravaganza that takes place on the second Saturday of each month in the Big Top Curiosity Shop parking lot. With dozens of vendors selling a variety of goods, from vintage clothing to handmade ceramics, it’s easy to make an afternoon of it.

Savoring okazu pan, a short story, and coffee at Beacon Hill’s The Station Coffee Shop

Coffee isn’t the only thing being served up at community hub The Station: it is also the temporary home to the city’s first and only Short Edition story dispenser (courtesy of The Seattle Public Library), a kiosk that prints short stories on demand. The Station also regularly stocks locally made okazu pan (Japanese curry bread) from Umami Kushi, my absolute favorite savory snack in all of Seattle.