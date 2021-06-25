For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Stephanie Gailing, Astrologer

Seattle’s resident astrologer, Stephanie Gailing helps people everywhere find guidance by looking to the stars. Besides working one-on-one with individuals and organizations across the globe, Stephanie regularly offers stellar awareness workshops that make astrology not only accessible but, dare we say it, fun. Her unique approach to holistic well-being also draws on dreamwork and compassion-based coaching. Through her Instagram, website, and podcast, Stephanie offers up soulful insights into the changing astrological landscape and our evolving place in it. Check out Stephanie’s latest book, The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, at Eliott Bay Book Co. and wherever books are sold.

Co-working and socializing at The Cloud Room

This spot is so special to me – it’s a place where I’ve spent so much time working, socializing, and building community over the years. I can’t wait to hang out at their upper-level space in Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row regularly again.

A dinner date at Kisaku

I miss going out on dates with my husband, Sebastiano. Our first stop will be Kisaku Sushi in Green Lake, where we loved sitting at the sushi bar and enjoying the chef’s amazing omakase.

Art at the Museum of Museums

I’ve been following along with all the cool installations and events happening at MoM in the First Hill neighborhood, and I can’t wait to visit in person. And I want to check out their art-focused gift shop, which looks amazing!

A stay at Captain Whidbey Inn

We used to live on Whidbey Island and I’m yearning for a weekend get-away there. I plan to hike on Ebey’s Landing, visit Deception Pass, and, of course, stay at the beautiful Captain Whidbey Inn.

Apothecary at SugarPill

Even during the pandemic, SugarPill was one of my go-to spots, and how could it not be with its array of natural apothecary items and personal care (never mind the chocolate and other goodies). Plus, the proprietress Karyn Schwartz is one of the wisest health advocates I know.

Clothes and coffee at Cuniform

I’m excited for what Colton Winger has created at the Cuniform showroom, filled with clothes and housewares curated with both style and sustainability in mind. Plus, they just opened a groovy new coffee bar inside the shop.

Shopping at Big John’s PFI

This Seattle treasure features a trove of imported foods that I love, and I can’t wait to visit their new location on Dearborn. You really can’t beat their amazing cheese selection!