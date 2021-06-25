For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Anthony White, Artist

A rising star in the contemporary art scene, Seattle artist Anthony White creates raucous, kaleidoscopic portraits and still-lifes of our post-analog, image-saturated world. Composed using thin lines of polylactic acid, commonly used in 3D printing, Anthony’s paintings trick the eye with technology and tactility, bombarding the viewer with luscious, pop culture cornucopias. 2020 was a banner year for Anthony, landing him an Artist Trust Fellowship and the coveted Neddy Painting Award. Neddy juror Amber Esseiva put it best when she said, “In a time when race, equity, and identity have become central to many conversations in the field, White provides necessary access and insight into issues related to identity and mass consumption.” Catch Anthony’s work at Greg Kucera Gallery, which represents him, or at the Museum of Museums where his curatorial project “In Crystallized Time” opens this summer.

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

I’m looking forward to the second iteration of SDAF this year. It’ll be up and on view around the greater Seattle area from July 15 – August 21. Like last year, a host of local galleries and art spaces will present work from artists near and far. I really enjoy this alternative to the Seattle Art Fair because it allows us to get out and see art all over the city, in both favorite and unfamiliar spaces.

Food, drink, and dancing

Some of my long-time favorite places to eat and drink were closed during the pandemic, but I’m excited to get a small bite, delicious drink and unbeatable view of South Lake Union at Mbar this summer. I also love their sister space in Capitol Hill, Mamnoon. This Middle Eastern cuisine is such a treat – I would eat it every day if I could.

My go-to hangout spot for a laugh, a slice of pie, and excellent Jersey ambience is at Seattle’s longest bar, Dino’s Tomato Pie. Slated to bring back in-person dining and drinking this July, Dino’s is a prime Capitol Hill gathering spot.

HousePartySea founder Arel Watson is spinning at Gold Bar every third Friday night through the summer. Arel is one of my favorite local DJ’s who I seek out for good tunes that will make you move.

Advertising

Art Walks

Capitol Hill Art Walk presented by The Factory at Museum of Museums happens every second Thursday of the month, and the Pioneer Square Art Walk on first Thursdays is slowly coming back to life. These monthly evening art strolls are by far one of my most missed pre-pandemic events. I can’t wait to see what art and artists will be featured this summer.

Seattle Pride

The summer event I’m most excited about is Seattle Pride: Resilience. Hosted by the amazing Betty Wetter, this year’s festivities will take place online June 26-27. This jam-packed weekend will be loads of fun with performances, educational and activism-focused panels, virtual booths to connect and support local nonprofits and vendors, and community gathering groups. There are many ways to support the community and celebrations this year – consider donating! I already have a couple of Pride 2021 outfits in mind.

Supernova

SODO’s glittery, loud, exuberant, and highly anticipated nightclub Supernova will have its debut this summer. Imagine an immersive, atmospheric arts and entertainment venue with a focus on local intersectional community building. We’ve been longing for the day when we can let loose and express ourselves in a space with loud music, vibrant light and lasers, and where we can embrace the warmth of a stranger’s friendly energy – this is definitely where we’ll find replenishment. Zac Levine’s Supernova Grand Opening is slated for early July.

Dominic Nieri’s ART XIV (Archive) artist residencies

This large, vast, hollow and beautiful incubator space in Ballard (and expanding) is a comprehensive creative strategy agency and art production house offering complete services for creators, companies and collectors to deliver artist-led physical and digital experiences. This creative endeavor often leaks capsule collections from artists, including original artwork, merch, prints and site-specific experiences. Most recently, artists Devin Liston and Aja Payne (both of whom were in residence for 40 days) developed large bodies of original work, and tattooed new clients in the region while traveling from Los Angeles and Mississippi. ART XIV is a slow drip but worth keeping on your radar this summer.

ZooTunes Summer Concerts

Polyrhythmics and The Black Tones are playing at Woodland Park Zoo (partnering with KEXP) on August 25. This evening summer concert is sure to be magic, and will hopefully delight us with an experience close to the ‘before times.’ Expect soothing, transcending instrumentals, and luscious, captivating voices accompanied by guitar and drums. Not to be missed.