For this special summer section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing.

Kirsten R. Murray, Architect

An owner and principal of renowned design firm Olson Kundig, Kirsten Murray is known for her human-centric buildings and spaces that take community-building as their watchword. Her work on the region’s cultural anchors including the Tacoma Art Museum, SAM Gallery, and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture has earned numerous accolades, and as co-director of Olson Kundig’s much-too-short-lived Storefront space in Pioneer Square, she hosted two years’ worth of experimental community projects. Ranging from technologically-enhanced dinner parties to a series of incidents around a free book library, the installations probed the possibilities for design to connect people in unexpected ways. Today, Kirsten has a smattering of international and local workplace, renovation and adaptive re-use projects on the boards.

The three Cs of Seattle fine dining: Canlis, Carmine’s and Copine

I’ve enjoyed the many take-out options from Seattle’s special local restaurants during the pandemic slowdown, but I’m excited to return to these three favorite spots for dine-in meals. My business partners and I have a standing tradition of meeting for Negronis at Carmine’s, and I’m really looking forward to getting back to that.

Taking in some culture at local museums

Seattle is full of incredible museums and cultural events, many of which have been put on hold over the past year, and I can’t wait to visit them again. I’m especially excited to take my granddaughter to see the dinosaurs at the Burke Museum, and to explore the Museum of Museums. I’m also looking forward to Murmurations, a city-wide collaborative art event hosting events and exhibitions at different locations through the summer.

Seattle Design Festival

SDF is one of my favorite annual events – last year’s virtual festival was great, but I’m excited for the return of in-person events and installations this August. With the new location at Lake Union Park and the theme of “EMERGE,” I think we’ll see some really interesting and exciting ideas from local designers.

The Seattle Waterfront

Though the waterfront has remained “open” during the pandemic, as more people start to return to work downtown and visit the city, that area will be re-energized. I’m looking forward to exploring it and seeing the various ongoing building and infrastructure improvements, especially as the new parks and greenways start to take form.

Opportunities to volunteer

There’s so much that needs to be done as we collectively transition to a post-COVID world. Our local and community resources are stretched thin, and I’ll definitely be focusing my efforts on services in my neighborhood, such as the Ballard Food Bank and St. Luke’s Edible Hope Kitchen, as well as organizations like Sawhorse Revolution that tackle big issues – emergency housing and equity – while introducing youth to careers in design and construction.