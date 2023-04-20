This article is part of the Giving Guide special section. Read more here.

A recent investigation by The New York Times examined a trend toward younger immigrants who often enter the United States without their parents and who find themselves exploited in grueling and often dangerous work.

In the last two years, more than 250,000 children have entered the U.S. by themselves, according to the investigation. And in the last year alone, the number of unaccompanied minors entering the country climbed to a high of 130,000 — three times what it was five years earlier. This summer is expected to bring another wave.

In Washington state, the Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Center (kitsapiac.org) has felt the impact of this wave of youthful immigrants, and is working to pivot some services to address the influx, according to Kimberly Cizek Allen, the Bremerton-based center’s development and marketing director.

“Over the last several months, we have seen an increase in the need for youth-centric services, and we anticipate that to continue,” she said. “Once here, [children] are at risk for falling into exploitative and dangerous situations.”

The most alarming part isn’t simply the number of children entering without parents, but their circumstances upon arrival: Many are in debt and are hoping to send money back to their parents, many of whom live in poverty.

The New York Times report called the young immigrant laborers “part of a new economy of exploitation” and gave a harrowing account of their working conditions: “This shadow workforce extends across industries in every state, flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century. Twelve-year-old roofers in Florida and Tennessee. Underage slaughterhouse workers in Delaware, Mississippi and North Carolina. Children sawing planks of wood on overnight shifts in South Dakota.”

As these circumstances come to light, efforts to provide relief and force changes will be supported by nonprofit agencies like the Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Center. Allen said the organization has transitioned from providing mainly direct family services and referrals to also offering sliding-scale immigration legal services and tax and business services to immigrants.

“Along with the immigration legal services we provide to young people, KIAC’s Family Services team is starting a youth-led mural project for within the KIAC office,” Allen said. “In collaboration with Urbanists Collective, KIAC youth will be designing and painting a mural to make the KIAC lobby reflect the elements of their cultures of which they’re most proud. This will foster a sense of belonging among the young immigrant artists and will help our clients feel ownership of the KIAC lobby.”

In addition to direct services, Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Center has recently worked to elicit policy changes that will help its clients. In February, a contingent of staffers and clients carpooled to Olympia to advocate for the approval of two pieces of legislation: a wage-replacement program and a health care budget proviso.

“This type of advocacy is something KIAC has been doing locally within partner organizations and local government agencies since our beginnings, but we anticipate using our voice and influence to advocate for wider policy changes more often in the months and years to come,” Allen said.

According to U.S. census data, Washington state in 2021 was home to 1,143,311 foreign-born people, who accounted for 14.8% of the state’s total population of roughly 7.7 million. The 2021 rate was an 86.1% increase over the previous year. (The term “foreign-born” includes naturalized U.S. citizens, green-card holders, refugees, asylum seekers and unauthorized arrivals.)

The breakdown of the state’s immigrant population by region of origin, according to the data: 45.3% Asian, 26.9% Latino, 15.1% European and 6.3% African. Some 4.3% were born in Northern America outside the U.S., and 2.2% were born in Australia and surrounding territories.

While significant in numbers, Washington state’s immigrant population tends to be on firmer footing economically than those in other states. The number of immigrants living below the poverty level in Washington was 11.6% of their population, according to the 2021 data. By contrast, 22.2% of New Mexico’s immigrants live below the poverty level, and the total in Louisiana is 21.8%.

Nevertheless, there is a significant need for the immigrant outreach services provided by nonprofit organizations in Washington, particularly those specializing in areas such as legal services, education and job training.

Casa Latina (casa-latina.org) has been a valued resource for the region’s Latino community for more than 25 years. The Seattle-based nonprofit organization provides direct services for the community while also engaging in community organizing work to address systemic change for immigrant workers.

Some 2022 highlights at Casa Latina:

• Dispatched more than 5,961 jobs for members with an average hourly wage of about $31.

• The Worker Defense Committee helped recover more than $83,191 in stolen wages and supported 98 wage theft cases.

• The Member Food Meal Program distributed 2,760 meals.

• 128 members participated in more than 327 in-person classes with a total of 467 hours of instruction.

• 110 participants took part in 18 job training workshops.

Another organization, Colectiva Legal del Pueblo (colectivalegal.org), takes its work for immigrants directly to the front lines: the courts. Based in Burien, the nonprofit features a brigade of staff attorneys and paralegals who are dedicated to the abolition of migrant imprisonment and shutting down detention centers that profit off the separation of families and exploited labor.

Clients turn to Colectiva Legal del Pueblo for help completing forms, filings with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, representation at asylum interviews and appearances before the Immigration Court and the Board of Immigration Appeals.

The organization currently has 1,521 actives cases, 10% of which are being handled on a pro bono basis.