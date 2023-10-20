This article is part of the Aging Well special section. Read more here .

Jim Minton was still fairly new to Washington state when he saw an ad at a local hospice seeking volunteers.

“I certainly had the time for it, and it sounded interesting,” Minton said. He and his wife Grace had recently settled in Anacortes after more than a decade running a bed-and-breakfast in California.

Minton replied to the Hospice of the Northwest ad and was soon attending training classes to prepare for time as a patient companion. Before he knew it, he was reading books to his first companion, a man about his own age who had advanced Parkinson’s disease. He could only communicate through his eyes and facial expressions, and yet, a tight bond formed between the two men. It was a friendship that Minton will never forget.

“It was difficult watching his decline, and when he passed, it felt like losing a close friend,” Minton said. “I will always remember him fondly.”

Four years later, Minton, 73, is still volunteering there, but not just to fill the hours. He does it because it is “incredibly fulfilling” work that he says is a large part of the renewed spirituality and personal growth he’s experienced late in life.

“As we grow older, I believe our thinking has to change or we become stagnant,” he said. “We need to continue to learn and grow. It’s only been in the past couple of years that I’ve achieved something resembling true happiness.”

Get what you give

About 60 million adults in America’s volunteer workforce donated 4.1 billion hours in 2021 (the most recent year for which figures are available), according to the United States Census Bureau. Economic value was estimated at $122.9 billion.

Evidence that links volunteering to improved health has been growing for decades, with studies reported by the American Heart Association and the Journal of the American Medical Association, to name a few.

One recent study, reported in 2020 by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, showed that people who volunteered at least 100 hours per year had a reduced risk of dying over a four-year follow-up period compared with non-volunteers.

Another report, published in August by the Mayo Clinic, examined the benefits of volunteering, especially for those ages 60 and older.

“Volunteering reduces stress and increases positive, relaxed feelings by releasing dopamine,” the report found. “By spending time in service to others, volunteers report feeling a sense of meaning and appreciation, both given and received, which can have a stress-reducing effect.”

A clean start

Cindie Moulton has reaped the benefits of volunteering, saying the work has added meaning and purpose to her life, as well as offering a distraction from the world’s woes.

The 75-year-old retiree has lived in Queen Anne with her husband since 2012, after a 31-year career as a budget analyst for the Department of Defense in northern Virginia.

She thought she would “live the life of leisure as a retiree.” But over time, Moulton noticed signs of decline near her condo, which fronts MacLean Park. While she had no plans to get involved in volunteering, she found herself impressed — and motivated — by Paula Mueller, a Queen Anne community activist.

Today, she is co-chair of an organization called Friends of MacLean Park, a group dedicated to maintaining trails in the modest wooded recreation area.

The group includes a cadre of 10 to 20 volunteers — all seniors — who serve as the park’s “litter pickers.” Armed with sacks and grabbing sticks, the volunteers comb the park twice a month to collect debris. (The group works in conjunction with We Heart Seattle, an organization that offers outreach to people experiencing homelessness, and cleans up abandoned encampments in the park.)

This new passion brings her solace.

“It can help keep one from obsessing over the negative and irrelevant distractions around us. I am enjoying the camaraderie with all my volunteer friends and using skills I learned in my life,” she said. “Volunteering can help with physical exercise, mental stimulation and spiritual well-being. I believe many of us want to spend our last years improving ourselves to become better people.’’

Fostering human connections

Mount Vernon resident Melissa Edgett, 65, is another volunteer at Hospice of the Northwest, which serves patients and families in Skagit, Snohomish and Island counties.

In 2022, volunteers there provided more than 1,000 visits and made several thousand phone calls related to patient care. Edgett started volunteering about five years ago after retiring from a 30-year career as a construction project manager.

As a companion, she’s spent time with 10 hospice clients in the past five years. She also serves on the veterans’ pinning team, which honors military veterans at the end of their lives.

“So many folks I talk to in my life, when I tell them I am a hospice volunteer, they either say ‘I could never do that,’ or they grimace or change the subject quickly. It’s threatening to a lot of folks, I suppose,” Edgett said. “I read a quote by a hospice nurse the other day that said something along the lines of ‘our bodies know how to die, just as they knew how to live — it is a natural part of life.’”

Edgett‘s growth as a hospice volunteer strikes a familiar chord with Erin Long, the volunteer services manager at Hospice of the Northwest, who watched her and other hospice volunteers discover inner resources they didn’t know they possessed.

“Our volunteers will often share that when they became hospice volunteers, they were excited to give to others. What they actually experience is the opposite,” Long said. “The human connection they discover is humbling and deeply powerful. Our volunteers are the recipients of an exceptional opportunity. They tell me frequently what a gift it is to witness our patients living life to the fullest.”

According to Long, a successful volunteer is present and can lend a compassionate ear “without being compelled to fix the situation.”