COASTAL RETREAT

Located on the Nicoya Peninsula along the Pacific Ocean, Hacienda Barrigona (from $395 per villa, including two family-style meals) sits on a 500-acre nature reserve filled with rainforest-shaded trails teeming with wildlife. Three villas, which have views of the ocean, house just 11 individual bedrooms with high ceilings and wraparound verandas. Groups who want complete privacy can book the entire property.

TENTED CAMP

On the fringes of Arenal Volcano National Park, Nayara Tented Camp (from $1,200, including breakfast) is composed of 29 tented accommodations along the side of a hill, with enormous verandas equipped with infinity-edged plunge pools and hammocks. Go on a guided birding walk in the national park, or simply stay in your tent and try to spot one of the resort’s resident sloths.

ECO-FRIENDLY STAY

Set in the mountains within an agricultural community near the Nicaraguan border, Origins Lodge (from $700, including breakfast and onsite activities) was designed with a lighter footprint: There’s no air conditioning, and the six villas and three-bedroom house are cooled by mountain breezes. Each villa has its own veranda facing Lake Nicaragua and a plunge pool heated by a wood fire—the perfect way to end a day of waterfall hikes and horseback rides through the 120-acre estate’s primary rainforest.

IF YOU GO

Alaska Airlines offers service from SeaTac to both Liberia and San Jose, Costa Rica via LAX.